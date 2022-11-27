Musk Twitter

The Twitter splash page is seen on a digital device, on April 25, 2022, in San Diego. Elon Musk said Friday Nov. 25, 2022 that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired. 

 Gregory Bull I AP

LONDON - Elon Musk said Friday that Twitter plans to relaunch its premium service that will offer different colored check marks to accounts next week, in a fresh move to revamp the service after a previous attempt backfired.

Newsletters