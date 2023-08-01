WASHINGTON — X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has sued a group of researchers — alleging their work highlighting an increase in hate speech on the platform cost the company millions of dollars of advertising revenue.
The suit, filed late Monday night in U.S. District Court in the Northern District of California, accuses the nonprofit Center for Countering Digital Hate of violating X's terms of service by improperly collecting a vast amount of data for its analysis. The suit also alleges, without offering evidence, that the organization is funded by foreign governments and media companies who view X as competition.
The legal fight between the tech company, which was acquired by Elon Musk last year, and the center could have significant implications for a growing number of researchers and advocacy groups that seek to help the public understand how social media is shaping society and culture.
With offices in the U.S. and United Kingdom, the center regularly publishes reports on hate speech, extremism and harmful behavior on social media platforms like X, TikTok or Facebook. The organization has published several reports critical of Musk's leadership, detailing an increase in anti-LGBTQ hate speech as well as climate misinformation since his purchase.
In its lawsuit, X alleges the center violated its terms of service by automatically scraping large amounts of data from the site without the company's permission. X also claims the center improperly accessed internal Twitter data, using log-on credentials it obtained from an employee at a separate company that has a business relationship with X.
Without naming any individuals or companies, the suit says the center receives funding from foreign governments as well as organizations with ties to "legacy media organizations" that see X as a rival.
The suit claims the center's work has cost X tens of millions of dollars in lost ad revenue.
In response to the legal action, Imran Ahmed, the center's founder and CEO, defended its work and accused Musk of using the lawsuit to silence criticism of his leadership, as well as research into the role X plays in spreading misinformation and hate speech.
"Musk is trying to 'shoot the messenger' who highlights the toxic content on his platform rather than deal with the toxic environment he's created," Ahmed said.
