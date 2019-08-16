TUPELO • One of the top 50 largest furniture retailers in the country received the 61st Biannual National Buyer Appreciation Award at the Tupelo Furniture Market on Thursday.
“I’ve been coming to this market since I was five years old – it’s my favorite market,” said Jay Peters, executive vice president of merchandising for FFO Home. “This is my favorite market. It’s fun and the people here are great ... I want to keep coming back here until my kids are here. I’m very proud of our company and the things we’ve done in the furniture business and grown, still staying strong to our roots.”
The company opened its first store in Fort Smith, Arkansas in 1984, known then as Furniture Factory Outlet. It has grown to 68 stores across its nine-state footprint that includes Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana.
Peters said Tupelo plays an important role for FFO.
“It’s still very important to us,” he said. “We come here, we buy deals, find promotions that help us build traffic in our stores and to bring customers in and find good values for our customers to fill in their homes.
“Anytime we can find a deal and find a value for our customer, it’s a win for everyone.”
FFO sells furniture for the home, including living room, bedroom, dining room, and it also sells mattresses and adjustable lift bases, as well as home decor items such as tables, lamps, rugs and accent items.