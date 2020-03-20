The U.S. Army awarded Navistar Defense a $21.97 millionaire contract to build 134 medium tactical vehicles.
Most of the production will take place at Navistar Defense’s assembly plant located in West Point.
The foreign military sales contract orders are for 4x4 cargo vehicles, 6x6 general transport trucks, 6x6 GTT vehicles with material handling equipment and 6x6 30-ton wreckers, along with spare parts and technical data.
“Navistar Defense is proud to deliver additional Medium Tactical Vehicles to Iraqi security forces,” said Ted Wright, chief executive officer. “Providing vehicles to allied forces is an important part of our strategy to grow our business."
Since 2004, Navistar has delivered more than 7,000 military vehicles to the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Defense.