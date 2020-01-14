Navistar Defense on Monday said it had acquired its assembly plant in West Point for an undisclosed amount. The company has leased the facility from Babcock and Wilcox since 2006.
“The purchase of the assembly plant is a part of our strategic plan to grow our business,” said Ted Wright, Navistar Defense chief executive officer. “With the hard work of the local workforce, Navistar Defense has manufactured tens of thousands of vehicles at this facility since 2006. This acquisition shows our commitment to the West Point community and to Mississippi.”
The West Point Assembly Plant has been Navistar Defense’s primary manufacturing site since 2006. The company calls the plant its hub for the manufacture of it line of military vehicles, which are sold worldwide. The plant is located on 161 acres and has 562,000 square feet of manufacturing, storage and office space comprised of five multi-purpose, moving assembly lines.
“This facility has the ability to produce armored and unarmored tactical vehicles from the ground up,” said Wright. “Beyond that, the plant’s large capacity offers the potential to manufacture a variety of products in addition to our core product lines.”
In addition to assembly tooling and equipment, the plant has high-volume chemical agent resistant coating painting, certified welding and technical automotive capabilities.
“West Point is pleased that Navistar Defense has made a long term, permanent commitment to our community,” said West Point Mayor Robbie Robinson. “We look forward to working with Navistar Defense for the good of our city, state and nation.”
Navistar Defense in December was awarded a $24.5 million contract to provide medium tactical vehicles to foreign military sales customers worldwide, except for Iraq.
Work will be done in West Point, with deliveries starting in 180 days after receipt of each delivery order.
The three-year requirements contract, awarded by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, is comprised of 6X6 general transport trucks and 6X6 wreckers, along with spare parts and technical data for both variants.
Navistar has been contracted to provide MTV variants to Iraq since 2017.