Netflix Dying DVD Service

A Netflix DVD envelope is shown on Nov. 17, 2022 in San Francisco. Subscribers to Netflix’s DVD-by-mail service still look forward to opening up their mailbox and finding one of the discs delivered in the familiar red-and-white envelopes.

 Michael Liedtke I AP

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. - Netflix's trailblazing DVD-by-mail rental service has been relegated as a relic in the age of video streaming, but there is still a steady — albeit shrinking — audience of diehards like Amanda Konkle who are happily paying to receive those discs in the iconic red-and-white envelopes.

