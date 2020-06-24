Nettleton will become the newest designated Mississippi Main Street community on July 6 at 5:30 p.m., the Mississippi Main Street Association said.
"We are excited to become a member of the Mississippi Main Street Association," said Mem Riley, Mayor of Nettleton. "Town officials and residents look forward to working with the Association to preserve and promote our downtown area."
The designation ceremony will be held in front of Nettleton Town Hall. Due to COVID-19, the ceremony will be held outside and there will be no public reception following the designation.
There are 46 other designated Main Street communities in the state.
“Nettleton’s commitment to its people, history, and growth is evident by their decision to join the MMSA family," said Steven Dick, MMSA board president. "The MMSA team looks forward to working with Nettleton Main Street to develop a plan for future growth, preservation, and economic vitality."
Speakers at the designation will include the Honorable Mem Riley, Mayor of Nettleton; Steven Dick, MMSA Board President; Chance McDavid, Director of Asset Development Division, Mississippi Development Authority; and Thomas Gregory, MMSA State Coordinator.
Dana Burcham will direct the Nettleton Main Street program.
"We are excited to become a designated Main Street community," Burcham said. "We look forward to working with Mississippi Main Street to get ideas on the revitalization and beautification of our downtown.
The Mississippi Main Street Association since 1993 has provided more than $5 billion in public and private re-investment back into Main Street communities.