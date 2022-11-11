This photo, provided by BNA Bank, shows the sign outside the New Albany-based financial institution's newest location in Tupelo. Representatives with BNA Bank will host a ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony for the East Main Street location on Wednesday.
TUPELO - New Albany-based BNA Bank will celebrate the opening of its newest location next week.
The growing regional bank will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for BNA Bank Plaza, located at 114 East Main Street in downtown Tupelo, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m.
As part of the grand opening celebration, the bank will host multiple giveaways, including more than $5,000 in cash prizes for dining and shopping in downtown Tupelo.
CEO James R. Collins said BNA Bank, which has Northeast Mississippi roots stretching back over 120 years, is excited to be furthering its reach in both Tupelo and Lee County.
“With Tupelo River Coffee located in our more open format lobby, our staff can offer customers hands-on assistance with our digital products and services,” Collins said. “This level of in-person customer service reinforces our brand of excellence in ‘relationship banking’ for which we are known.”
Carter Naugher, President of Lee County Banking, said BNA’s local history is an important part of the financial institute’s identity.
“We are a local Northeast Mississippi bank, and as a business, and as residents who live here, we understand and value the importance of local business,” Naugher said. “During the pandemic, so many local businesses struggled — especially the locally owned businesses. The timing of our grand opening works out perfectly for us to show our support and belief in the power of local shopping.”
BNA Bank Plaza is the institution’s third location in Lee County, joining the Belden and Barnes Crossing locations, which opened in 2007 and 2014, respectively. The plaza staff will comprise both bank veterans and tech savvy Universal Bankers, who can assist each customer personally with their banking needs.
The plaza will also serve as the new location for Phelps Dunbar Law Offices and features a rooftop terrace with spectacular views of Downtown Tupelo.
Established in 1896, BNA Bank is a state-chartered bank with approximately $710 million in assets. It is one of the few ‘A’ rated banks by Weiss Bank Rating Services and was inducted into the Seifried and Brew Top 15th percentile of community banks.
BNA currently has eight locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette county.
