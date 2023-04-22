TUPELO – Over the course of more than 27 years, SprintPrint's downtown home has been filled with some of the most advanced equipment for the times. The full-service printing company has had presses from Itek, A.B. Dick, Hamada, Chief and others.
And as new equipment was purchased, there was plenty of room to shuffle some of the older pieces in the corner of the 12,000 square feet that SprintPrint occupied at its North Spring Street location. The second floor of the building was used mainly for storage, so the first floor was where the company did all of its work.
"We had a lot of space and a lot of equipment that were basically big paperweights that we couldn't use," said manager Teresa Floyd, who has been with the company since its opening. "So, we're excited about our new place, and we've been able to cut out some of the stuff we weren't using."
SprintPrint's new home is just a short drive from its former location downtown; now it's at 450 President Ave. And while the company's new space is only a fraction of its original location — about 3,600 square feet — the business' services haven't changed. In fact, with better utilization of the space that provides more efficient work, SprintPrint is expanding its services, as newer — and smaller — equipment has been added.
"We've gone more digital, as we have all digital copier-type machines, and we did add a new one, and we're looking as several more pieces we'll be adding," Cook said. "We also have new capabilities. Whereas we've been the middleman in the past, we're looking at doing it in-house now."
The company had larger presses it could use at its old location, but it hadn't had a press operator since October. Since there was no need to use the presses anymore, company officials decided to get rid of them one way or the other.
"You would think somebody would want and be able to use some of the older equipment, but that wasn't the case," Cook said.
Her "last ditch effort" was to call a contact in Memphis who might be able to find a buyer. But no luck there either.
"He said people don't run stuff on that anymore," Cook said. "He couldn't buy it and resell it because somebody would tear their arm off trying to run it. Everybody's gone to digital now."
So, Cook and SprintPrint owner Rubye Del Harden had to make the hard decision to send all the old equipment to the scrapyard.
One piece of equipment was historic and had quite a bit of sentimental value to Harden in particular. It was the Heidelberg press, which had been purchased by her father, Delmus, who was the owner and publisher of The Itawamba County Times. Harden was in grade school when her father bought the Heidelberg, and she took over the paper in 1977 following his death.
The press had been in use as long as she could remember.
"I hated to get rid of it, but nobody wanted it or could use it, and we didn't have the space for it," Harden said.
DIFFERENT, BUT THE SAME
Even with the newer equipment, what SprintPrint does hasn't changed all that much. It's just how they do those things.
"So much of what I do today, I learned 30 years ago," Cook said. "Our order entry system still goes to the art department to our proofing system and out to whatever machine it needs to go to."
The binding work is the same — employees still cut and drill and pad like they did 28 years ago. They may use different equipment, but the concept is the same.
What Harden likes the most about SprintPrint's new home is that it brings a fresh, modern look to the business. She said that's a benefit to employees and customers alike.
"And we also have more parking for our customers," she said. "But don't get me wrong — we loved being downtown."
The company started in a location on West Main Street, and then bought out North Mississippi Printing on Nelle Street and operated from both locations. SprintPrint closed both those locations and one in Fulton when it moved into its North Spring Street location in 1996.
A couple of years later, Harden bought the adjacent space housing Black's department store, and that 8,000-square foot space became a dance studio that she still operates.
As for SprintPrint's old location, Harden said it was too much space and could be better used by someone else. The space has already been purchased by Chad Long and Kirk Thomas, who are moving their Living Style import furniture company farther north on Spring Street to SprintPrint's longtime home.
"It's a win for downtown, and a win for SprintPrint," Harden said.
