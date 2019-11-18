TUPELO • King Chicken, which has been praised for its fried chicken since opening less than two years ago, has changed hands.
The restaurant, which recently was recognized for having the best fried chicken in Mississippi by the Food Network, has a new owner in Patricia Wax. Many will recognize her face, if not her name – she worked with McDonald’s for more than 30 years, the most recently as an area supervisor.
Wax said she’s kept the recipes of King Chicken, but she’ll also be adding more to the menu. They’ll come from family recipes that are tried and true, she said.
The hours have been adjusted some. It will be open Monday-Thursday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. It will be closed on Sundays.
Wax is getting her feet wet at the moment and trying to get everything in place, as this is her first restaurant to own.
King Chicken opened a little less than two years ago on McCullough Boulevard. A second location, King Chicken Express, opened on South Green Street in 2018 but closed a few months later.
The former owners, including Mitch McCamey and Joe Lowder, said they’re helping Wax out during the transition.