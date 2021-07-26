BOONEVILLE – Recycling and refuse equipment manufacturer New Way Trucks last week said it was investing $4 million and creating at least 120 jobs as it expands production.
New Way Trucks announced in October 2019 that the company would locate operations in the former Wolverine Tube building in the Booneville/Prentiss County Industrial Park. There, employees manufacture a full line of refuse trucks designed for the collection of residential and commercial solid waste.
For the expansion, New Way Trucks is opening additional manufacturing operations in a 66,000-square-foot facility purchased by Prentiss County. At the new location, employees will manufacture and fabricate parts and sub-assemblies, as well as conduct research and new product development. The new jobs will be added at both facilities.
New Way Trucks expects to begin operations in the new facility by the end of the year and plans to fill the new jobs over the next two years.
The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building upgrades. MDA also certified New Way Trucks for the Advantage Jobs Rebate Program, which is available for eligible businesses that create new jobs exceeding the average annual wage of the state or county in which the company locates or expands. Prentiss County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.