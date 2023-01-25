TUPELO – It's been six months since Memphis Wings Operations became the owner of the Wingstop store in Tupelo and eight other locations, including Starkville and Oxford. And changes to the stores are "on track."
The nine stores will all undergo some minor "refreshes" to their exteriors, and full remodels of the interior are planned.
Memphis Wings, formed in July of last year, was already a large Wingstop franchise operator in the Dallas-Fort Worth area when it was approached by Wingstop about the nine stores MWO would ultimately purchase.
MWO dates its origins to a company founded in 2011, North Texas Bells, when founder Troy Morrison acquired 13 Taco Bell locations in the Dallas area.
"He cashed out his 401(k) and decided to buy them, and he's since grown his portfolio to 62 Taco Bells," said Alexa Wendel, marketing and communications manager for Memphis Wings Operations.
In 2015, Morrison broadened his portfolio further and contacted Wingstop, adding 14 stores in the DFW area that the company now owns and operates.
Wendel said Wingstop's corporate office contacted them about the Tupelo, Oxford and Starkville and the six other stores in the Memphis area.
"We took over in July and we've been working on changing the culture and everything," she said. "We're just excited about where they are and what they're doing."
Wendel said, "building know-how and creating opportunities for others" is the mission statement of the company, centered around Morrison's core values of positive energy, accountability, integrity, recognition and servant leadership.
"Those are our big focuses, and our goal is always to be consistently best on block," Wendel said.
She said of the efforts to improve the stores, "we are on a good track; we're not quite where we want to be yet, but Tupelo is leading the way. We're very happy where Tupelo is."