Jackson-based Newk's Eatery is adding AI to improve its to-go ordering. Newk's has partnered with San Francisco-based kea and its voice AI ordering system for its 100 locations across 16 states.
Kea’s voice AI ordering system will be used by Newk's to operate the phone channel and to further digitize its off-site business, which accounts for a third of all orders since the pandemic. Kea currently operates in all of Newk’s corporate locations and is expanding into the franchise network in 2023.
“When callers can’t get through to a cashier, we risk upsetting loyal customers and losing a significant segment of our customer base,” said Adam Karveller, VP of Information Technology at Newk’s Eatery. “Not only that, if the phone is constantly ringing off the hook we also risk losing employees who are stressed and overwhelmed, compounding the labor shortage problem we already face.”
At one of the initial Newk's partner locations, kea had 3,048 orders placed over two weeks, equal to 182 hours worth of phone calls. Three months into using kea, Newk’s had been able to cut costs by eliminating 50% of the phone lines in the restaurants.
“When we were looking at options for to-go ordering, we didn’t want a one-size-fits-all technology. We wanted a customer-centric solution that specialized in the phone channel,” said Mark Reedy, Vice President of Franchise Operations. “We found that kea was much more accurate and user-friendly than the other options, and based on the check averages going up, we know that it’s been more successful too.”
Using natural language processing, kea takes incoming calls, transcribes, upsells and confirms orders. Payments are then processed and orders are sent to the restaurant POS. Kea said that while natural language processing has improved significantly in the last three years, Newk’s clientele wasn’t used to talking to AI. To help with this learning curve the system ensures there is always a human in the loop in case customers need help or prefer to speak to someone directly.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.