• North Mississippi Medical Center has presented certified nursing assistant Katie Stuto of 3 West with the most recent BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
“After getting caught up with her work, Katie grabbed a pair of scissors and clippers and headed to one of her patient’s rooms. She took the time to give this patient a haircut and shaved his face,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “This patient looked like a brand new man!”
On another occasion, Stuto helped a coworker detangle a patient’s hair that had become extremely matted after weeks in the hospital, many of those on a ventilator. “All this patient wanted was to ‘look nice when her husband came back to visit the next morning,’” her coworker wrote. “Both the patient and her husband were so happy!”
A resident of Mooreville, Stuto joined the NMMC staff in October 2019. She is currently taking prerequisites to apply for nursing school in 2021.
She received a certificate, a BEE Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a cake. The BEE Award is given to a deserving caregiver each month at NMMC.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Taylor Criddle of 3 West.
Criddle was nominated by a coworker for an act of kindness toward a patient who had been in the hospital three weeks and on a ventilator most of that time. “This led to extremely matted hair that would have had to be cut off or shaved had Taylor not stepped in,” the nomination states. “Taylor took extra time during her night shift to meticulously wash and detangle the patient’s matted hair.”
The patient’s husband was extremely grateful for such a caring act and said his wife had really shown improvement since receiving Criddle’s “spa treatment.”
A Vardaman resident, Criddle joined the NMMC staff in 2016 as a certified nursing assistant in the Critical Care Unit and worked with cancer patients during her externship in 2018. She earned her associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2019 and transferred to 3 West as a registered nurse.
Criddle received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch.
• North Mississippi Medical Center welcomes neonatologist Silpa Peravali, M.D., to the medical staff at North Mississippi Medical Center’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.
She joins Drs. Bryan Darling, Ginger Pole and Preeti Singh at Pediatrix Medical Group.
Peravali earned her medical degree in 2007 at Rangaraya Medical College in India. She completed a pediatric residency at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn in 2013 and a fellowship in neonatology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis in 2019. She comes to Tupelo from Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
Peravali is board certified in neonatology and is a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics.