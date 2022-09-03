The Family Clinic in Starkville is joining the North Mississippi Health Services family.
Steven Brandon, M.D., Emily Brandon Landrum, M.D., and the clinic team will officially become part of North Mississippi Medical Clinics on Oct. 3, 2022. The clinic will become Family Clinic of Starkville and will remain in its current location at 501 Hospital Road in Starkville and retain the same phone number, (662) 323-3162.
Board-certified in family medicine, Brandon and Landrum earned their undergraduate degrees from Millsaps College in Jackson. They received their medical degrees from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine.
- Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Brandon joined his father at The Family Clinic in 1992 after completing a residency at Roanoke Memorial Hospital in Virginia. Landrum, who filed patient charts at the clinic as a teen, joined the practice as a physician in 2018.
• North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health recently honored Sharon Hathcock of Hatley as Caregiver of the Year.
Hathcock cared for her daughter, Scarlett Thompson, throughout her lengthy illness until she passed away on April 13.
Caregiving required that Hathcock learn to give numerous medications on a schedule, as well as how to administer IV fluids, work a medication pump and other equipment, and handle other medical tasks.
Kim Tutor, director of NMMC Home Health and Hospice, said Hathcock’s love and dedication to her daughter and family made a big impact on the staff.re to me than any others I have received,” she said.
• Candace Perret, program coordinator for North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health, has been selected by her peers as Star of the Month for North Mississippi Medical Center.
Perret was nominated for providing training for employees of NMMC’s Case Management Department to ensure patients have a smooth transition in care to Home Health and Hospice. When it was not practical for case managers to come for training, Perret offered to go to them.
Perret, who lives in Saltillo, has worked for NMMC Home Health for 15 years. A 1993 graduate of Tupelo High School, she holds a bachelor’s degree in social work from Mississippi State University and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Southern Mississippi. She worked for Forrest General Hospital and Pine Belt Mental Health, both in Hattiesburg, before joining the NMMC team.
NMMC’s Star of the Month is selected by a team of employees.
• T.J. Adams, RN, BSN, MSHA, of Tremont has recently been elected as president of the Mississippi Board of Nursing.
Adams is administrator of North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo and vice president of Cardiovascular and Surgical Services for North Mississippi Health Services.
A native of Mantachie, Adams graduated from Mantachie High School in 2000. He earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2004 from Mississippi University for Women, and his master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2011. He joined the NMMC staff in May 2004 as an operating room nurse and later served as a charge nurse and a nurse manager. Adams was director of Supply Chain Support from 2010-2014 and was promoted to vice president of Cardiovascular and Surgical Services in 2014. He was promoted to administrator of NMMC-Tupelo in October 2021.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.