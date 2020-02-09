BNA Bank announced the following promotions recently:
Mike Staten from Executive Vice President to President and added as a member of the Board of Directors. He has 42 years of service with BNA Bank.
He is a graduate of Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance. He has received additional banking and finance training from LSU and Vanderbilt. He currently serves on the Toyota Wellspring Education Fund Committee, the Blue Mountain College Board of Trustees, and is the 2018 recipient of the Jack Reed, Sr Community Leadership Award presented by the Create Foundation.
Bob Spencer will continue as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of BNA Bank, but will also serve as President of BNA Bancshares, Inc. and as a member of the Board of Directors. Bob has 32 years of service with BNA Bank. He currently serves as President of the New Albany Main Street Association and is a member of the Mississippi Bankers Association Compliance Committee.
He is a graduate of The University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Accountancy. Spencer also is also Certified Public Accountant.
Mike Alef will continue as President of BNA Insurance and Investments but has also been promoted from Senior Vice President to Executive Vice President of BNA Bank. In addition, Mike becomes a member of the Executive Management Committee. He has 31 years of experience in banking and financial services with 19 years of service with BNA Bank.
Alef is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration. He is licensed as a General Securities Representative and holds a Series 7 designation. Mike is also licensed as an Investment Advisor Representative and holds a Series 65 designation.
Brad Kennedy has been promoted from Vice President to First Vice President. He has over 18 years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor and Master of Accountancy. Brad is also a Certified Public Accountant, A Certified BSA/AML Professional and a graduate of Southern Trust School.
Jonathan McCoy has been promoted from Vice President to First Vice President. He has 23 years of banking experience and 10 years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration and the Barrett School of Commercial Lending and Commercial Financial Analysis.
Mike Nobles has been promoted from Vice President to First Vice President. He has 22 years of service with BNA Bank. Mike is a graduate of Huntingdon College with a Bachelor of Arts in Finance and Management.
Donna Weeden has been promoted from Vice President to First Vice President. Donna has a total of 36 years of experience in banking with 6 and half years of service at BNA Bank. She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance.
Regina Cathey has been promoted from Assistant Vice President to Vice President. Regina has 13 years of service with BNA Bank. She is a graduate of Itawamba Community College with an Associate of Applied Science in Office Systems Technology.
Tyler Basil has been promoted from Business Development Officer to Assistant Vice President, Business Development. He has four years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
Andrew (Drew) Stewart Dodds has been promoted from Business Development Officer to Assistant Vice President, Business Development. He has over four years of full-time service with BNA Bank. Drew also worked throughout college for BNA Bank during the summer as a teller. He is a graduate of Northeast Community College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance.
Matt Purvis has been promoted from Business Development Officer to Assistant Vice President, Business Development. Matt has five years of service with BNA Bank. He is a graduate of Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance and Managerial Finance. Matt is also a Mississippi Licensed Insurance Producer for Life Insurance. He holds a Series 7 Securities License and Series 63 Securities License.
BNA Bank, established in 1896, is a state-chartered bank with approximately $520,000,000 in assets. BNA has seven locations in Union and Lee counties and one loan production office in Lafayette county.