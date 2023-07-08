• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Awards to occupational therapist Brittany Lawson and physical therapist Joseph Louallen.
Lawson and Louallen were recognized for going above and beyond for a patient who was being considered for intensive rehabilitation after an extensive hospital stay. Although these therapists were not assigned to the patient, they voluntarily got him up and walking in the hallway to show that he could tolerate a higher level of rehabilitation. After returning the patient to his room, they washed and fixed his hair as well.
“This is just one of many examples of the servant leadership Brittany and Joseph show each and every day to their patients,” a coworker wrote. “They are passionate about their calling in health care. NMMC is lucky to have these two!”
Lawson joined the NMMC team in 2016 after earning her master’s degree in occupational therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. A graduate of Smithville High School, she now resides in Aberdeen.
Louallen, a resident of Tupelo, joined the NMMC team in 2019. He is a graduate of Tharptown High School in Russellville, Alabama, and the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He completed his doctorate in physical therapy at the University of Alabama at Birmingham and is also certified in wound care.
• Four area residents recently completed North Mississippi Medical Center’s Pharmacy Residency Program.
Veronica Guastella, PharmD, completed her undergraduate and professional pharmacy studies at the University of Mississippi. Her clinical interests include diabetes, kidney disease, adult medicine and pharmacy practice management.
Brian Hairston, PharmD, has matched with a PGY-2 residency program in critical care at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He completed a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering and a Master of Business Administration prior to earning his Doctor of Pharmacy in 2022, each from the University of Mississippi. Before becoming a pharmacy resident, he worked at NMMC as a pharmacy technician and pharmacy intern for five years. His clinical interests include critical care, emergency medicine and internal medicine.
Elizabeth Holley, PharmD, has accepted a position with NMMC’s Pharmacy Department. Originally from Booneville, she completed her pre-pharmacy studies at Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Mississippi. She received her Doctor of Pharmacy from the University of Mississippi in 2022. Her clinical interests include oncology and ambulatory care.
Stephen Rayborn, PharmD, has accepted a position with NMMC’s Pharmacy Department. He completed his pre-pharmacy studies at the University of Mississippi, where he also received his Doctor of Pharmacy in 2022. A native of Mendenhall, his clinical interests include infectious disease, critical care and nutrition support.
Accredited by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists in July 1994, the NMMC residency program now boasts 74 residency graduates. For more information about the 12-month post-graduate program that offers a broad range of elective rotations and additional learning experiences, visit www.nmhs.net/pharmacy-residency.
