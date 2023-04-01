• Methodist Senior Services recently named Jerone Lacking as the new Executive Director for Traceway Retirement Community in Tupelo.
Prior to joining Methodist Senior Services, he was a Nursing Home Administrator for the Mississippi Department of Mental Health at the Mississippi State Hospital. During his tenure there, Jerone served in various positions rising from a direct care worker to the Bureau Director of multiple Inpatient Psychiatric Treatment and Chemical Dependency Programs at the Mississippi State Hospital.
Lacking has more than 30 years of public service experience to the Traceway Community
He holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master’s degree in Health Services Administration. He also holds the designation of Certified Public Manager through the Mississippi State Personnel Board and is a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator.
• BankPlus recently named Bill Dickerson as Vice President, Commercial Lender in Tupelo. Dickerson has 12 years’ experience, and will focus on commercial lending and fostering new business development opportunities. Most recently, Dickerson served as a commercial relationship manager for six years in the Tupelo area.
Dickerson is a native of Tupelo and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi. He was recognized in the 2019 edition of the Mississippi Business Journal as a leader in finance and in the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal on the Top 40 Under 40 list.
• Renasant Bank recently named Brad Jones as Commercial Relationship Manager for North Mississippi. Jones is based at the Starkville Main location and will be responsible for commercial relationships and private client banking in the surrounding areas.
Jones received his bachelor's degree from Mississippi State University and is a graduate of the LSU School of Banking.
• New Albany banker Tyler Basil has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.
Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities, supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.
Basil serves as Vice President for BNA Bank, where he has worked since 2015. He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration from Mississippi State University in 2015, and completed the Mississippi School of Banking in 2021. Basil is in enrolled in The Graduate School of Banking beginning this May.
• After 34 years of caring for cancer patients, Andrew Kellum, M.D., is retiring
The Tupelo hematologist-oncologist is trading his white coat for a fishing vest, cycling shoes and a backpack.
His wife, neurologist Donna Harrington, M.D., retired in 2022. With his retirement, Kellum and his wife have plans that will take them from one corner of the United States to the other – salmon fishing in Alaska and tarpon fishing in the Florida Keys. In between, they are planning bike rides, campouts and other fishing trips.
Kellum, a Tupelo native, earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson and completed his fellowship training at the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine.
When he returned to Tupelo in 1989, there were only two oncologists and one hematologist. He was the first in Tupelo to hold board certification in hematology and oncology. Now it is the standard.
Now the medical team at NMMC Cancer Care includes seven hematology and oncology physicians, five nurse practitioners, a palliative care physician and a nurse practitioner certified in genetic counseling.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.