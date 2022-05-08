• Kimberly Rimmers, CRNA, and Whitney Sparks, NP-C, have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Excellence Award.
Rimmers is a certified registered nurse anesthetist with Surgical Services. She joined the NMMC staff in 1992 and worked as a registered nurse in the Critical Care Unit before assuming her current role.
A 1988 graduate of Tupelo High School, Rimmers earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 1992 and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2000. She earned a master’s degree and completed CRNA training at the University of Tennessee-Memphis in 2002. She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support and as a Critical Care Registered Nurse.
Sparks is a family nurse practitioner at Belmont Family Medical Clinic. She joined the staff in 2011 and worked as a registered nurse in NMMC’s Critical Care Unit and Resource Pool before joining the clinic staff. A 2005 graduate of Patrician Academy in Butler, Alabama, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama in 2009.
Sparks completed her master’s degree and nurse practitioner training at the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2013 and will graduate in May with her doctoral degree. She is certified by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
• Registered nurses Jodie Heatherly and Pam Robbins have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Excellence in Education Award.
Heatherly is the program coordinator of education for NMMC Home Health and Hospice. She joined the NMMC staff in 2014 and served as Home Health resource nurse and admission nurse before assuming her current role.
A 2007 graduate of South Pontotoc High School, she holds associate degrees from Itawamba Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi College.
Robbins is the clinical nurse educator for 4 South, 4 West and the Bariatric Center. She joined the NMMC staff in 1988 and previously served as charge nurse and nurse manager for 6 South. A 1985 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School, Robbins holds an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama.
Robbins received NMMC’s RN Excellence Award in 2002 and a DAISY Award in 2019.
• Certified licensed practical nurses Caroline Blankenship, Hannah-Beth Crudup and Hali Christabella Sasak have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s LPN Excellence Award.
Crudup joined NMMC’s staff on 6 South in July 2021. A 2015 graduate of South Pontotoc High School, she earned her LPN diploma from Itawamba Community College in 2019. She is certified in Basic Life Support and Advanced Stroke Life Support.
Blankenship has worked for The Women’s Group in West Point since 2020. A 2017 graduate of Houston High School, she completed the LPN program at ICC in 2019.
Sasak joined NMMC’s 3 South staff in May 2021. She graduated from Hatley High School in 2015 and ICC’s LPN program in 2020.
• Registered nurses Maria Orman, Lindsey Putman and Logan Tate have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Non-Traditional Nursing Excellence Award.
Ormon is a Newborn Follow-up nurse. She joined the NMMC staff in 1988 and worked with renal patients on 3 East and 6 South, spent 15 years in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Women’s Hospital, and was a phone nurse with IMA-Tupelo. She also worked for NMMC Home Health and Outpatient Infusion before assuming her current role.
A 1980 graduate of W.P. Daniel High School in New Albany, Ormon earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 1987 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 1994. She was inducted into Sigma Theta Tau nursing honor society and ICC’s Hall of Fame.
Putman serves as director of Safety and Process Improvement for NMMC’s Department of Organizational Performance. She joined the NMMC staff in 2004 and worked in several nursing jobs including Pediatrics, Surgical Services, Women’s Hospital, Outcomes and Safety before assuming her current role. A 2002 graduate of Mantachie High School, Putman earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2004.
Putman earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2007 and her master’s degree in nursing leadership from UNA in 2015. She holds numerous nursing and performance improvement certifications.
Tate serves as coordinator of NMMC’s Patient Logistics Center. He joined the hospital in 2009 and previously worked in the Emergency Department and Transfer Center. A 2003 graduate of Tupelo High School, he earned his associate degree in nursing in 2007 from ICC. He earned his bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2017 and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in health informatics from Liberty University.
Tate is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and is a Basic Life Support instructor.
• Registered nurses Megan Hastings, Lynda Hersey and Kelli Smith have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Nurse Manager Excellence Award.
Hastings has served as nurse manager on 3 South for nine years. She joined the NMMC staff in 2007 and previously worked on 4 South and in the Critical Care Unit, where she was a charge nurse. A 2002 graduate of Belmont High School, she earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2007 and is currently pursuing her master’s degree in nursing there.
Hastings completed the Nursing Executive Fellowship, Nursing Leadership Institute and Premier’s Leadership Development Institute. She also holds the Lean Healthcare Certificate. She has previously been honored in NMMC’s Excellence in Nursing Awards.
Hersey serves as nurse manager for Labor and Delivery and the OB Emergency Department at Women’s Hospital. She joined the NMMC staff in 1978 and previously served as a staff nurse and nursing supervisor. A 1975 graduate of Shannon High School, she earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 1978. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 1990.
Smith, who joined NMMC’s staff in 2005, is the nurse supervisor for Outpatient Infusion Services. She served as a pharmacy tech and Resource Pool nurse before assuming her current role in 2019. A 2004 graduate of Nettleton High School, she earned an associate degree in computer technology in 2006 and an associate degree in nursing in 2015, both from Northeast Mississippi Community College.
Smith earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2017. She is certified by the Oncology Nursing Certification Corporation in chemotherapy immunotherapy.
• April S. McVay, director of North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ Ambulatory Central Billing Office, recently received the Outstanding Academic Achievement Award for the Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science degree program from the University of North Alabama in Florence. She graduated in December 2021 with her bachelor’s degree and is currently enrolled in the Executive MBA program.
McVay joined the staff in 2011 working the front desk of Med Serve. In her current role, she oversees the Ambulatory Central Billing Office as well as the Coding and Reimbursement Department for North Mississippi Medical Clinics.