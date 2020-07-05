Todd Hunt has joined Venue Coalition as Senior Vice President, Client Services & Partnerships. In his new role, Hunt will focus on national booking and business development while continuing to service new and existing Venue Coalition clients.
An active member in the International Association of Venue Managers, Hunt is serving as past chair of the Board of Regents at Venue Management School. In addition, he has served on the IAVM Board of Directors and chaired numerous committees and councils for the organization. Hunt recently retired as Executive Director of the BancorpSouth Arena and Conference Center in Tupelo.. In that role he actively booked the venue, bringing major headline entertainment including Elton John, James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, Cirque du Soleil and many more to the region.
Venue Coalition is a live entertainment consulting company that provides strategic planning, project management and talent booking services for arenas, theaters and public assembly venues. Venue Coalition represents over 100 venues in North America.
Wayne Averett and James P. Brown, both of Tupelo and representatives for Modern Woodmen of America, are members of a small percentage of financial representatives worldwide to achieve membership in the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table this year.
Founded in 1927, MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals, is a global, independent association of more than 49,000 of the world’s leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 countries. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business.
Brooks Campany has been promoted to regional manager of Argent Financial Group offices in Oxford and Jackson, Mississippi and Memphis, Tennessee. Campany has served as market president of Argent Trust Company’s Oxford office since 2018.
In her new role, Campany will provide guidance over Argent’s financial planning services while continuing to develop and manage the strategic direction of teams in the three markets. Additionally, she will oversee all aspects of recruiting for Argent Financial Group. She will continue serving as Oxford market president and director of recruiting, engagement and culture for Argent Financial Group.
Before joining Argent, Campany worked as a personal banker for Avenue Bank in Nashville. She began working in Argent’s Nashville office as vice president and director of marketing and public relations in 2009 and held that position for eight years. Campany later transferred to the Oxford office and has served as market president and director of recruiting, engagement and culture for the last two years.
Campany earned her bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from the University of Mississippi and has received accreditations from Cannon Financial Institute for her completion of the Trust I and Wealth Strategist I courses. Campany also serves as secretary on the board of Guardianship and Trust Corporation and formerly served on the advisory board for the graduate school of business at the University of Mississippi.
C. Mitchell Waycaster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Renasant Bank has been elected Treasurer of the Mississippi Bankers Association for 2020-2021.
As MBA Treasurer, Waycaster serves on the association’s Board of Directors and Executive Committee. The MBA is a statewide trade association whose membership includes commercial banks and savings institutions operating in Mississippi. MBA members hold more than 95 percent of the bank deposits in the state.
Waycaster was elected Chief Executive Officer of both Renasant Corp. and Renasant Bank on May 1, 2018, and, prior to his assumption of the CEO role, had served as President and Chief Operating Officer since January 21, 2016. He had served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer of the Company since 2007. Prior to being Chief Administrative Officer, Waycaster, who joined the bank in 1979, held various leadership positions within the Company and Renasant Bank, including President of Renasant Bank’s Mississippi Division, Executive Vice President of Retail Banking, and Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer.
Waycaster received his Bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Mississippi. He is a graduate of the University of Delaware American Bankers Association Stonier Graduate School of Banking and the American Bankers Association National Compliance School at the University of Oklahoma and the University of Colorado. He is also a graduate of the Mid-South School of Banking at the University of Memphis and the Tennessee Commercial Lending School at Vanderbilt University.
Mike Staten of BNA Bank in New Albany has been elected to a 3-year term on the Mississippi Bankers Association Board of Directors.
Staten will represent his region of the state on the Board, which governs the 132-year-old association.
Staten serves as President of BNA Bank. He has been with BNA Bank for 41 years in a lending capacity. Staten is a graduate of W.P. Daniel High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College, and he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Banking and Finance from the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of Leadership Mississippi and has completed additional banking and finance training at Louisiana State University and Vanderbilt University.
In addition to his new board position, Staten has served on the Mississippi Young Bankers council and a member and president, and is a past chairman and current member of the MBA lending committee.
Chip McAlpin recently began his term as president of the Association of the Wall and Ceiling Industry.
McAlpin is division president of the Jackson, Miss., and Louisiana offices of F.L. Crane & Sons. He also heads Crane College, a three-step program that provides in-class and on-the-job training for every- one from new hires to jobsite foremen. Headquartered in Fulton, Miss., the AWCI Lifetime Member company has 12 branches and a workforce of over 600 people.
McAlpin graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a degree in construction engineering technology before taking employment at F.L. Crane 25 years ago.