• Travis Parker was recently named general manager for Reed's Metals of Tupelo. Parker comes to Tupelo after having been at Reed’s Florence location
Parker also has several years of military training experience.
The Reed's showroom is located at 120 Industrial Park Road in Saltillo.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented a BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Shara McMillian, a certified nursing assistant and unit coordinator.
A coworker nominated McMillian for the extraordinary devotion she showed a patient who had been hospitalized for quite a while. “The patient’s hair was tangled into a big knot, and we were unable to brush it out,” she wrote. “Shara took initiative and bought shampoo and conditioner and spent over an hour washing and combing the knots and tangles out of the patient’s hair. This is just one incident out of many where Shara shows compassion and taking initiative in taking the utmost care of her patients. I am blessed and proud to call Shara a coworker!”
McMillian, who lives in Okolona, joined the NMMC staff two years ago after working in home health and at a nursing home. She worked on 3 West until recently joining the hospital’s Resource Pool. She is a 2005 graduate of Okolona High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and Itawamba Community College.
• Children’s Clinic recently welcomed pediatrician Amber Googe, M.D., to the staff.
A New Albany native, Dr. Googe has a bachelor’s degree in biology and chemistry from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She graduated from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 2015 and completed residency training in pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2018.
For the past four years, Googe has practiced pediatrics at UMMC Grenada. She is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Children’s Clinic is located at 199 Grandstand Place, Suite 101, in the Fairpark District of downtown Tupelo. She joins pediatricians Jennifer Grisham, Meghan Luter, Charles Meeks, Katie Meyer, Amy Price, Van Stone III, Eric Street and Veronica Valdez, and nurse practitioners JodiLyn Ferguson, Tina King and Lauren Parrish.
• North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Jessie Johnson of 3 West.
Two coworkers nominated Johnson for not only providing excellent care but also going above and beyond for a patient who celebrated a birthday while hospitalized on their unit. “Before she left that day, she made sure that we all knew to wish him a ‘happy birthday’ to make his day special. When Jessie returned that night, she bought presents for him and a card, which we all signed,” they wrote. “She brought him many snacks that he could have with his diet and wrapped it all up with the card.”
Although the patient had transferred to a different unit by then, “she made time after her busy shift to take the gifts to him,” they wrote.
Johnson, who lives in Amory, joined the NMMC staff in June 2015 and worked on the nephrology and COVID-19 units before transferring to 3 West several months ago. She is a 2005 graduate of Cedar Grove Christian Academy in Tupelo and earned an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2017.
• Willie Mae Blanchard, care manager with North Mississippi Medical Center Home Health in Amory, has been selected as the most recent Star of the Month.
Beth Bryant, nurse manager for Home Health’s East Team, nominated Blanchard for displaying extraordinary concern for a patient. “Willie Mae arrived at a patient’s home for a routine visit. After knocking several times with no answer, a neighbor stated that he had not seen the patient in a few days,” Bryant wrote. “Willie Mae attempted to contact family members and the landlord without success.”
Through a window, she and a neighbor saw the patient lying sideways on the bed and tried unsuccessfully to arouse the patient by yelling. She and the neighbor crawled through the window and, after an assessment, called Ambulance Services.
Blanchard called several organizations trying to find a caregiver for the patient’s mentally-challenged daughter, who was at home with her. Because she did not feel comfortable leaving her daughter there alone after the ambulance came, Blanchard stayed until someone arrived to care for her. “Willie Mae went above and beyond to ensure that the patient’s daughter was safe and cared for prior to leaving the home,” Bryant wrote. “This showed excellent judgement on her part.”
Blanchard joined the NMMC staff in 2002 and worked with nephrology patients before transferring to Home Health.
A 1977 graduate of Aberdeen High School, she earned an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 1989 and attended Mississippi University for Women. Before joining the NMMC staff, she worked 14 years for the Aberdeen hospital and eight years for another home health agency. She also works as a school nurse with Aberdeen School District.
