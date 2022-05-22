• Jennie Bradford Curlee, public relations and international sales director for the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau, recently became an Accredited Public Relations professional.
Accreditation identifies public relations professionals who have demonstrated broad knowledge, experience and professional judgment in the field. The Examination for Accreditation in Public Relations measures a professional’s knowledge, skills and abilities in the practice of public relations, which includes communication theory, planning, management science and ethics. Candidates who successfully complete the rigorous process, including presenting a portfolio to a panel of three peers and sitting for a computer-based examination, are granted the APR.
Before joining the CVB, Curlee was director of corporate communications for the Community Development Foundation. She earned the Tourism Marketing Professional certification through Southeast Tourism Society in 2015 and was honored as the 14-state tourism organization’s Rising Star in 2014.
Curlee served as president of the Public Relations Association of Mississippi in 2017 and as president of the Southern Public Relations Federation in 2018. She was named one of Mississippi’s Top 50 Under 40 by the Mississippi Business Journal in 2016.
Curlee’s work has garnered numerous awards including best of show at the SPRF Lantern Awards, a Bronze Anvil Award from the Public Relations Society of America, and countless Lantern Awards and PRAM PRism awards.
• Angela Middleton, CFNP, recently joined Neurology Consultants of North Mississippi.
Neurology Consultants of North Mississippi is part of North Mississippi Medical Center’s Neuroscience Institute.
Middleton earned her associate degree in nursing from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, in 2004 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Missouri in Columbia in 2006. Middleton completed her master’s degree in nursing and nurse practitioner training at the University of Missouri in 2011. She graduated from Walden University in 2019 with a doctorate in nursing practice.
Middleton joined the NMMC family in April 2019 as a hospitalist in Pontotoc and Tupelo. Middleton joins neurologists Drs. Esther Fischer, Mark Fletcher, Waqas Gilani and Sam Newell and nurse practitioners Jeanne Benson, Lisa Dabbs, Paige Sanders and Erin Smith at the clinic.
• Michelle Bridges, RN, of Interventional Radiology has been selected by her peers as North Mississippi Medical Center’s most recent Star of the Month.
Bridges was nominated for going to extraordinary lengths to help a patient who came to NMMC to have his vascular access device (VAD) checked. The VAD is a plastic tube (catheter) that has been inserted into a patient’s blood vessel for intravenous antibiotic treatment or other procedures.
An Olive Branch native, Bridges now lives in Mooreville. She earned her associate degree in respiratory therapy from Northwest Community College in Southaven in 2009 and worked at NMMC as a respiratory therapist for six years. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2015 and worked two years as a Critical Care Unit nurse at NMMC. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2016 and transferred to Interventional Radiology in 2017.
• Registered nurses Will Campbell and Jennifer Griffith have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Excellence in Mentorship Award.
Campbell has worked on 3 South since 2019. He is a 2014 graduate of Franklin County High School in Meadville and earned his associate degree in nursing from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 2016. He completed his bachelor’s degree in nursing at Delta State University in 2018.
Griffith joined NMMC in 2017 and works in Labor and Delivery at Women’s Hospital, where she was recently honored with a DAISY Award. She graduated from Lynn High School in Lynn, Alabama, in 1996. She earned her associate degree in nursing in 2011 from Central Carolina Community College. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City in 2016.
• Fourteen registered nurses have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s RN Excellence Award.
Angelia Brown has worked at Okolona Medical Clinic since 1993 after a brief stint on NMMC’s Pediatrics unit. A 1985 graduate of Pontotoc High School, she earned a degree in secretarial technology from Itawamba Community College in 1987 before completing her associate degree in nursing at ICC in 1993. Brown was named North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ Employee of the Month in November 2017 and has been recognized in Stars Online.
Brittany Gregory joined North Mississippi Health Services in 2014 as a certified licensed practical nurse at Neurology Consultants. In 2017, she transferred to 4 Central, where she now serves as a charge nurse. A graduate of South Pontotoc Attendance Center, she earned her associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2017 and 2019, respectively. She completed her master’s degree in nursing leadership and administration at the University of North Alabama in 2021.
Mairanda Hill serves as a charge nurse on 6 South, where she has worked since 2016. A 2012 graduate of Ripley High School, she earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2015. She is certified in Advanced Stroke Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support and TB skin testing. She is the daughter of Jason and Carie Hill.
Marsha Hughes joined the NMMC staff in 2014 on 4 South. She graduated from Hackleburg High School in 2000 and earned her associate degree in nursing from Northwest Shoals Community College.
Amanda Dawn Lynch is a charge nurse on the Mother-Baby Unit at Women’s Hospital. Before assuming her current role, she worked as a nursing assistant at the main hospital and as a registered nurse on the Postpartum Unit. A 1994 graduate of Red Bay High School in Alabama, she earned her associate degree in nursing from ICC in 2005.
Marion McCulloch joined NMMC in 2010 and works on 3 South. She previously worked at NMMC-Eupora, where she was a staff nurse and charge nurse, and has also worked in outpatient and telemedicine services. A 1976 graduate of Ackerman High School, she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1980.
Jennifer Merrell, a charge nurse on 3 West, joined NMMC in 1994. She previously worked on 6 South and the Pulmonary Stepdown Unit. A 1990 graduate of Saltillo High School, she earned her associate degree in nursing from NEMCC.
Margaret Murphey joined the NMMC staff in 1994 and works on 4 Central. She is a 1977 graduate of Tupelo High School and earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from Mississippi State University in 1982. She earned an associate degree in nursing from ICC in 1995.
Nicole Parrott of 2 West joined NMMC in 2020. A 2008 graduate of New Site High School in 2008, she earned an associate degree in respiratory care in 2016 from NEMCC and is a registered respiratory therapist. Parrott completed her associate degree in nursing from NEMCC in 2020.
Linda Ruth joined NMMC in 2011 and worked as a certified nursing assistant at NMMC-Pontotoc Nursing Home for nine years before becoming a nurse on 4 Central. She graduated from Theodore High School in Alabama in 2006 and earned her associate degree in nursing from ICC in 2020.
Pam Stein of Pre-Admission Testing joined NMMC in 2004. A 1985 graduate of Tupelo High School, she earned her associate degree in nursing from NEMCC and previously worked as a pre-op nurse for Tupelo Anesthesia Group.
Marlana Washington works in Outpatient Infusion Services. She joined NMMC in 2006 and previously worked as an LPN and RN on 6 South, and in Home Health. A 2000 graduate of Houston High School, she completed her licensed practical nurse training at ICC in 2005 and earned her associate and bachelor’s degrees in nursing from MUW in 2008 and 2016, respectively.
Diana Weaver joined the 4 Central staff in 2017. She graduated from Nettleton High School in 2013 and earned her associate degree in nursing in 2016.
Larrah Wilbanks is a charge nurse who joined the NMMC staff in 2018. A 2015 graduate of Saltillo High School, she earned her associate degree in nursing from ICC in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from MUW in 2020.