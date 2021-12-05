Mike Armour of Tupelo and BJ Canup of Fulton have been appointed by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves to serve on the Board of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority.
Armour currently serves as the Director of the Appalachian Regional Commission program for the State of Mississippi. He is a fifth-generation Mississippian and attended Tupelo and Houlka schools. He is a graduate of Itawamba Community College and Mississippi State University. He is also a graduate of the Owen School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt and completed Community and Economic Development studies at the University of Southern Mississippi and University of Central Arkansas. In addition, he graduated from the Ohio University Executive Leadership Institute, MEC Leadership, CEcD, CDF-CLI and the Certified Senior Advisor Institute.
He serves on several community boards and was named an Honorary Vice Commander at Columbus Air Force Base.
Canup graduated from the University of Mississippi with a degree in Human Resource Management. He has a strong history of leadership and service to his community.
He currently serves on the board of the Community Spirit Bank located in Red Bay, Alabama; Secretary for Evolution Captive Insurance group; and Mississippi board member for the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority. He has served as both Vice President of properties and currently VP of Administrator for the Yocona Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, where as a youth, he earned his Eagle Scout Award and, as an adult, has been awarded the Silver Beaver.
The Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority was authorized by the United States Congress in 1958 as an interstate compact, consisting of the States of Alabama, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Tennessee.
• North Mississippi Health Services director of patient experience David Garrett has earned certification as a patient experience professionald.
The international designation from The Patient Experience Institute and The Beryl Institute is intended for health care professionals and other individuals with a commitment in patient experience improvement. The certification covers partnership and advocacy, measurement and analysis, design and innovation and organizational culture and leadership.
Garrett, the patient experience team, and the palliative care team were recognized as one as one of the 2020 Press Ganey Leading Innovators for COVID Response for their partnership with University of Alabama-Birmingham Medical Center in the “Meet My Loved One: Connecting Patients, Families, and Caregivers” project.
Garrett earned a bachelor’s degree in communication from Mississippi State University. He worked in television news as a sports anchor and marketing/promotion director before joining North Mississippi Health Services in 2003 as a professional recruiter. He went on to work in the NMMC Education department as education & training coordinator before becoming the system’s first director of patient experience in the Department of Organizational Performance.
Garrett is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives. He serves on the Mississippi Hospital Association’s Healthcare Quality Society Board and is Chair of the MHA Patient Experience Forum.
• The North Mississippi Medical Center Respiratory Therapy Department recently recognized five members of its staff as part of National Respiratory Care Week. The 2021 honorees were selected by their peers for outstanding performance.
Deanna Yates, RRT, was selected as Employee of the Year. She earned an associate degree from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2006. She has spent 12 of her 15 years as a respiratory therapist in NMMC Critical Care and Emergency Services. Her colleagues lauded her compassion for her patients, mentoring of her co-workers and exemplary critical care skills in naming Yates Employee of the year.
Critical Care therapist Jessenia Fernandez, RRT, was named Recruit of the Year for her go-getter attitude and being a great asset to the team. Fernandez, who lives in Pontotoc, joined NMMC in December 2020. She graduated with an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in May 2020.
Critical Care therapist Caitlyn Aldridge, RRT, was chosen to receive the Pride award for her dedication to the profession and mentorship of new therapists. Aldridge graduated with an associate degree from ICC in May 2016 and joined NMMC in June 2016.
Critical Care therapist Donnyell Hester, RRT, serves as a respiratory supervisor and was honored with the Prestige Award because of the high standards she sets for herself and assists others in doing the same. She joined NMMC in May 1999 immediately following graduation from ICC.
Critical Care therapist Brandy Herring, RRT, was named Most Versatile by her colleagues for her ability to work wherever she is needed. She came to NMMC in June 2015 after graduating from ICC. She went on to earn her bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi.