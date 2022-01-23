• Rebekah Morgan, CPA has recently rejoined Nail McKinney as senior accountant. Morgan, a native of Tupelo, graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor of Accountancy and a Master of Taxation. She previously worked for Nail McKinney for over eight years before moving to Memphis and working as an accountant in a private business.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded its most recent DAISY Award to Wanda Turner, and the BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Ginger Timms.
Turner is a registered nurse with the Rehabilitation Institute/1 West, where Timms works as a restorative care technician. They were nominated by the daughter of a stroke patient.
“He was fine when he was transferred to 1 West the night before. During the day, his condition worsened,” the patient’s daughter wrote. “He could not stand, speak or participate in any therapy.” It was determined that the patient had an electrolyte imbalance.
“When I got there and Daddy had recovered, he cried telling me how kind Wanda had been to him,” she wrote. “She never left his side, doted on him and cared for him like he was her family.”
Timms cared for her father numerous days during his rehabilitation stay. “She was always cheerful, engaging and interactive with him,” she wrote. “When he needed help with going to the restroom and bathing, she helped him while maintaining his dignity and not making him feel bad or like a burden for needing assistance.”
She also noted that Timms voluntarily washed her father’s clothes several times and was attentive to her needs as well. “She seems to be looking for ways and opportunities to help someone,” the daughter wrote.
Turner, who lives in Tremont, has worked for North Mississippi Health Services for 35 years. She joined NMMC’s Critical Care Unit staff in May 1986 after completing her associate degree in nursing from the former Itawamba Junior College in Fulton. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1999.
After five years in the Critical Care Unit, Turner transferred to the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory/Non-Invasive Cardiology. There she served as a supervisor and was instrumental in helping develop NMMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute. During her career, she also worked in the NMHS Education Department and served as director of education at NMMC-Hamilton (Alabama) before being named nursing supervisor at IMA-Tupelo. She worked in the Emergency Department before transferring to the Rehabilitation Institute 10 years ago.
Timms, who lives in Tupelo, decided to make a career change after working as a hairdresser for 36 years. She worked as a dialysis technician with Fresenius Medical Care for three years before joining the NMMC staff in July 2021.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented DAISY Awards to registered nurses Cassidy Cochran and Madison Mitchell of 3 Central.
Cochran and Mitchell were both recognized for making Christmas special for patients on their unit.
Cochran formed a special bond with a hospice patient she was caring for on 3 Central. “To lift his spirits before he enters eternity, Cassidy brought a Christmas tree and beautiful Christmas lights in his room,” a coworker wrote in Cochran’s nomination. “She wanted him to feel like he was at home for Christmas in his last days and hours. He and his family were so grateful for her act of love during the holiday season.”
On her day off, Mitchell was thinking of a cancer patient who had told her she wished she would be home for Christmas. She purchased a Christmas tree and excitedly decorated the patient’s room with the tree and colorful lights. “This patient was so thankful for Madison’s giving, servant heart and called her an angel,” wrote a coworker who nominated Mitchell.
Cochran, who lives in Phil Campbell, Alabama, is currently working as a contract nurse at NMMC. A 2010 graduate of Red Bay High School, she completed cosmetology school before deciding to pursue nursing. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Northwest Shoals Community College in Phil Campbell in 2016 and worked from then until 2017 at NMMC.
Mitchell, who lives in Amory, graduated from Amory High School in 2016 and earned an associate degree in biology from Itawamba Community College in 2018. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2021. Mitchell was hired at HealthWorks! in 2016 and served as a nursing intern and extern on 3 Central before joining the staff full-time upon graduation.