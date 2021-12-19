• Charles “Chuck” Johnson will join the Aluminum Association as president and CEO in January 2022. He previously spent more than four years as president and CEO of the International Safety Equipment Association, a trade organization representing the personal protective equipment and technologies industry. Before that, he served for 19 years at the Aluminum Association in roles of increasing responsibility.
Johnson previously served as vice president for policy at the Aluminum Association, acting as key strategic adviser to the industry on issues including environmental regulation, occupational health and safety, community and consumer protection, international regulation and sustainability. Johnson holds a B.A. from the University of Mississippi and an M.A. in international environmental policy from The American University.
His work for the Aluminum Association will be on behalf member companies that produce and fabricate aluminum, including several companies with deep roots in the Mid-South, including Reynolds, Alcoa, Kaiser, Constellium, Novelis, Tennessee Aluminum Processors and many others.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Wanda Turner of the Rehabilitation Institute.
Turner was nominated by the mother of a patient who was taken for surgery before she arrived at the hospital.Turner, who lives in Tremont, received her 35-year service pin this year.
A 1978 graduate of Tremont High School, Turner worked in a factory and started her family before going to nursing school. She joined NMMC’s Critical Care Unit staff in May 1986 after completing her associate degree in nursing from the former Itawamba Junior College in Fulton. She earned a bachelor’s degree in business from Faulkner University in Montgomery, Alabama, in 1999.
After five years in the Critical Care Unit, Turner transferred to the Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory/Non-Invasive Cardiology. There she served as a supervisor and was instrumental in helping develop NMMC’s Heart and Vascular Institute. During her career, she also worked in the North Mississippi Health Services Education Department and served as director of education at NMMC-Hamilton (Alabama) before being named nursing supervisor at IMA-Tupelo. She then worked in the Emergency Department at NMMC-Tupelo before transferring to the Rehabilitation Institute 10 years ago.
• Bradley Weatherford recently joined Nail McKinney as a Manager. A native of Tupelo, he graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor of Accountancy in 2008 and a Master of Taxation in 2009. He worked at Dixon Hughes Goodman in Memphis for many years in auditing before moving to Tupelo.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently recognized Brittany Brown of 3 West with the most recent BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
“I had a patient who really wanted to get a bath before her son came to see her,” wrote Kallie Taylor, RN, who nominated Brown for the honor. The nurse could not bathe her right then, and her nursing assistant was not available. Without hesitation, Brown stepped in.
“The patient went from tearful to confident and smiling,” Taylor wrote. “This is just one instance where Brittany has shown extraordinary care. Patients always love her. Simple actions like this are what makes patients feel human and loved.”
Brown, who is a certified nursing assistant, unit coordinator and monitor technician, joined the 3 West staff in 2018. A Tupelo resident, she is a 2013 graduate of Saltillo High School and earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2015. “The best part of my job is interacting with our patients,” Brown said.
• North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Awards to registered nurses Mary Anne Franks and Katty Priest of 3 West.
Jennifer Merrell, a nurse on their unit, nominated them for their extraordinary devotion to a patient who suffered multiple medical issues and had a feeding tube. After almost two months, “Finally she passed her swallow study and was allowed to eat,” Merrell wrote. “The patient expressed to Katty and Mary Anne that she liked cake. Katty and Mary Anne went on their own time and spent their own money to buy her a small cake. This action demonstrates the essence of patient care – caring for emotional as well as physical needs and seeing our patients as a person, not just another task to complete.”
Franks, who lives in Itawamba County, joined the 3 West staff more than 10 years ago. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2011 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2020.
A Tupelo resident, Priest graduated from Shannon High School in 2008 and holds a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women. She joined the NMMC staff in 2015 working in the Resource Pool and transferred to 3 West in 2016.