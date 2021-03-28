Christen Stacy, nursing assistant and unit coordinator on 4 West, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
“I suffered a terrible cut to my forehead. My hair was matted with blood,” wrote the patient who nominated her. “Christen seemed to know how it was bothering me.” Stacy worked diligently to clean the patient’s scalp and stiches, and even brought hair products from home to use.
“Her cheerful attitude helped my spirits immensely,” the patient wrote. “She went the extra mile and then some. In difficult times, the kindness of others is immeasurable. I so appreciated her devotion and tender care.”
A 2000 graduate of South Panola High School, Stacy attended Northwest Mississippi Community College in Senatobia and Itawamba Community College in Fulton. She joined the NMMC staff six years ago on 3 South and transferred to 4 West shortly thereafter.
North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded a recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Becky Turner of Women’s Hospital.
Turner was nominated by a coworker whose husband suffered a stroke while she was at work and was transported to NMMC by ambulance. “I couldn’t just leave without finding someone to cover for me,” the coworker wrote. “I called Becky and without hesitation she said, ‘I’ll be there in about 50 minutes. Go give the phone to the charge nurse in Labor and Delivery and I’ll be there. Go see about your husband.’”
The coworker said Turner’s act was truly a selfless act, as she had been headed to a relative’s funeral. “I was a family member on the other side of the equation now,” she wrote. “Becky was putting others before herself, showing kindness and compassion in words and positive actions.”
A native of Kentucky, Turner now resides in Oxford. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Mississippi County Community College in Blytheville, Arkansas in 1999. She worked in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at NMMC Women’s Hospital from 2004-2006 and rejoined the NMMC staff in 2008 as part of the Nursing Resource Pool. She now serves as nursing supervisor at Women’s Hospital.
She is currently enrolled in the RN to MSN program at the University of North Alabama and will complete her master’s degree in nursing in May 2023.
Adriana Melendez, nursing assistant and unit coordinator on 3 West, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE Award.
Melendez was nominated by a coworker for her care of a homeless patient in need. “Adriana noticed you could see the bottom of her feet through the soles of her shoes,” the coworker wrote. That night on her break, Melendez went home and brought back a pair of shoes and some clothing items for the patient, who wore the same size.
“During these unprecedented times in health care, nursing staff have been stretched thin, working with less staff than normal and providing care to very sick patients,” the coworker wrote. “The night when Adriana provided the act of kindness was just like the other busy nights, but that did not stop Adriana. She made a way to be able to go and get the belongings for the patient. She is truly deserving of the award because what she does day in and day out is most definitely ‘Beyond Exceptional Expectations.’”
A Plantersville native, Melendez attended Shannon High School. She joined the NMMC staff in 2014 as a nursing assistant and unit coordinator on 3 West. She transferred to the Center for Digestive Health for around 18 months but returned to her role on 3 West in August 2020.
North Mississippi Medical Center awarded a recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Taylor Criddle of 3 West.
Criddle was nominated by a patient’s wife who said Taylor was very caring to her 82-year-old husband, always calling him “sweetie” and taking time to listen to his “ramblings.” “One night my husband had been extremely confused, and I couldn’t leave him to get supper,” she wrote. “Taylor found out, ordered me a meal and would not tell me the cost of my meal. I put money on her computer table, but the next morning, I found the money on the tray table in our room.” In addition, she said Criddle never left their room without asking if there was anything she could do for them.
A Vardaman resident, Criddle joined the NMMC staff in 2016 as a certified nursing assistant in the Critical Care Unit and worked with cancer patients during her externship in 2018. She earned her associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2019 and transferred to 3 West as a registered nurse.
Beth Anglin, certified nursing assistant and unit coordinator for 4 Central, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE Award.
Anglin was nominated by a patient, who wrote, “Every month when I come for my chemo treatment and I see Mrs. Beth at the desk, it gives me an immediate sense of relief. She encourages me all the time. She is compassionate. She gives hugs and takes time to listen. I know I can cry on her shoulder any time.”
When the patient’s mother spends a few days with her during treatment, Anglin makes sure her mother has breakfast. “You can tell that Mrs. Beth enjoys being the unit coordinator and nursing assistant on 4 Central,” the patient wrote. “She goes above and beyond in taking care of me.”
Anglin, who lives in Pontotoc, joined the NMMC staff in December 2016. She completed her certified nursing assistant training at Itawamba Community College.
North Mississippi Medical Center awarded a recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Jesus Espindola of 5 West.
Espindola, who joined the NMMC staff amidst the pandemic, was nominated by a coworker for his extraordinary care of patients on the COVID-19 unit. One in particular was a young COVID-19 patient who was on a ventilator. Once she recovered, she was transferred to NMMC’s Rehabilitation Institute. “All the patient (and her mother especially) could do was rave about Jesus and how well he took care of her,” wrote the coworker. “The mom said many times when things weren’t looking good for her daughter, she would call and Jesus would be right outside of the patient’s window watching for any little change. Jesus also came on his days off to visit the patient and check on her.”
Espindola graduated from Ripley High School in 2013 and worked as a pharmacy technician at the Ripley Walmart. He earned an associate degree in nursing in May 2020 from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville and joined the NMMC staff that June.