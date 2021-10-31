North Mississippi Medical Center recently introduced the Neuroscience Institute at Longtown Medical Park, a regional destination for comprehensive, innovative care for a wide range of brain, spine and neurological disorders.
The Neuroscience Institute brings related services under one roof for patient convenience. Specialists work side by side to ensure optimal diagnosis and treatment tailored specifically for each patient.
The Neuroscience Institute includes:
• North Mississippi Neurology Consultants – medical specialists who treat diseases of the brain and spinal cord, peripheral nerves and muscles including epilepsy, stroke, sleep disorders, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and more
• North Mississippi Neurosurgical Services – surgical specialists who treat disorders of the central and peripheral nervous system including trauma, brain, spine, stroke and more
• North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants – specialists in medication management, procedures and injections, as well as addictionologists and a psychologist, who offer treatment options to improve function and treat chronic pain
• North Mississippi Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation – physical medicine and rehabilitation physicians who treat injuries and illnesses that affect mobility
• Longtown Imaging – convenient access to radiology procedures
• Pre-Anesthesia Testing and Admissions – Before surgery, patients will provide their medical history, take care of lab work and other tests, and discuss the anesthesia planned for their procedure
• Outpatient Rehabilitation Services – physical, occupational and speech-language therapy for adults and children
---
The Accreditation Committee of the College of American Pathologists has awarded accreditation to North Mississippi Medical Center’s Pathology Department based on results of a recent on-site inspection as part of the CAP’s Accreditation Programs. In addition to the NMMC-Tupelo Pathology Department, this accreditation also includes the NMMC Women’s Hospital Laboratory and the Respiratory Therapy Department at both facilities.
Designed to ensure the highest standard of care for all laboratory patients, the accreditation process examines the laboratory’s records and quality control of procedures for the preceding two years. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, equipment, facilities, safety program and record, and overall management.
---
North Mississippi Hematology and Oncology nurse practitioner Melinda Clark, AOCNP, has earned advanced certification from the Hospice and Palliative Certification Center.
Clark is only the ninth advance practice registered nurse in the state of Mississippi to have earned the certification.
Through a competitive process, she was selected to participate in a national three-day course sponsored by the End-of-Life Nursing Education Consortium in Atlanta as part of the certification process.
To be eligible for the certification, Clark had to complete 500 practice hours in the field of palliative and hospice care and hold an advance practice nursing degree from an accredited university. She had to pass a proctored exam to earn the certification.
Clark, who has a 40-year career in nursing, earned her diploma in practical nursing from East Mississippi Community College in Mayhew and her associate degree in nursing from Excelsior College in Albany, New York. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from South University in Savannah, Georgia, and her master’s degree in nursing for adult acute care from the University of Alabama-Birmingham. She earned family nurse practitioner certification from South University. Since 2012, she also has held Advanced Oncology certification.