• Registered nurse Katie Kerr has been selected by her peers as North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s Star of the Month.
Kerr works in the hospital’s Emergency Department and has been employed by NMMC Gilmore-Amory since 2019.
Kerr earned an associate degree in nursing from Bevill State University in Hamilton, Alabama in 2018 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2020. She is certified in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Trauma Nurse Core Curriculum, Pediatric Advanced Live Support, Emergency Nursing Pediatric Course and Advanced Stroke Life Support.
NMMC Gilmore-Amory’s Star of the Month is selected by a team of employees
• North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory recently presented its DAISY Award to registered nurse Tiquisha “Nikki” Evans of the Medical-Surgical Unit.
A 2005 graduate of Aberdeen High School, Evans received her Licensed Practical Nursing certificate from Bevill State Community College in Hamilton, Alabama, in May 2018 and earned her associate degree in nursing there in December 2018. She joined the NMMC Gilmore-Amory staff in February 2019. Evans completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2020.
Evans received a certificate, DAISY Award pin and bouquet of flowers. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day.
• Cheri Harbour of North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented “I Take the Yellow Pill in the Morning! Promoting Self-Management in the Older Adult with Low Vision,” at the Association for Education and Rehabilitation of the Blind and Visually Impaired international conference.
Harbour, who holds a Specialty Certification in Low Vision from the American Occupational Therapy Association, offers Low Vision Rehabilitation at the NMMC Retina Center. She earned a post-professional master’s degree in occupational therapy with emphasis in low vision rehabilitation from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.
The AER conference is the largest gathering of professionals who provide services to those who are blind or visually impaired. Harbour discussed how to help adults with vision loss manage their own medication and nutrition, as well as assessment tools and adaptive strategies to facilitate self-management, health literacy and healthy behaviors.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented a BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Kearsee Foster, case manager on 3 West.
A coworker nominated Foster for helping facilitate a patient’s transfer to Jackson for an emergency procedure when she was not working. “Kearsee was at church and stepped out to take our call and help,” he wrote. “She kept us informed despite being off work and at home. This is only one of the many times that Kearsee has gone above and beyond for her patients, even though she is sometimes not in the facility. She is a definite asset to 3 West and NMMC.”
Foster is a licensed clinical social worker who joined NMMC’s Case Management team in 2015. She holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. She resides in Tupelo.
The BEE Award is given to a deserving caregiver each month at NMMC. Nomination forms are available throughout NMMC or at www.nmhs.net/bee-award. For more information, call (662) 377-3431 or email BEEAwards@nmhs.net.
• Gwendolyn Nelson has been selected by her peers as North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory’s Star of the Quarter.
Nelson is a patient access specialist in the hospital’s Business Office. Since joining the NMMC Gilmore-Amory staff in April 1998, she has worked in the Emergency Department, switchboard and outpatient services.
Nelson graduated from Benjamin E. Mays High School in Atlanta and attended Reinhardt College in Waleska, Georgia. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Rust College in Holly Springs.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented a DAISY Award to registered nurse Katie Kincaid of 3 West.
A coworker nominated Kincaid for providing DVDs for a patient to watch and getting approval for his grandchildren, who are in his custody, to visit because they had not seen each other for two weeks. “I believe that the actions Katie took made a meaningful difference in his stay,” she wrote.
A 2013 graduate of Saltillo High School, Kincaid attended the University of Mississippi before completing her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2019. She lives in Tupelo and joined the NMMC staff in 2020, working on 5 West before transferring to 3 West.
