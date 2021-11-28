Physical therapist assistant Debra Harper has been selected as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Employee of the Month.
Harper joined the Baldwyn Nursing Facility staff six years ago in the Rehabilitation Services Department. A 1979 graduate of Nettleton High School, she graduated from Itawamba Community College’s Physical Therapist Assistant Technology Program in 1999.
• Esther Fischer, M.D., has joined Neurology Consultants of North Mississippi.
Dr. Fischer received a bachelor’s degree in biology and an associate degree in Jewish studies from Yeshiva University, Stern College for Women in New York, New York, in May 2008. She earned her medical degree from St. George’s School of Medicine in Grenada in 2013 and completed an internal medicine internship at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, New Jersey in 2014. In 2018 she completed residency training in adult neurology at Hackensack Meridian Health, JFK Medical Center in Edison, New Jersey. She completed a sleep medicine fellowship in 2019 at Hackensack Meridian Health, where she served as chief fellow.
Since 2019, Dr. Fischer has practiced neurology and neuropsychiatry in Sweden and Norway. She has a special interest in dementia syndromes and sleep disorders, especially sleep apnea, narcolepsy and rapid eye movement behavior disorder.
Dr. Fischer joins neurologists Drs. Mark Fletcher, Waqas Gilani, Justin Graff, Donna Harrington and Sam Newell and nurse practitioners Jeanne Benson, Lisa Dabbs, Paige Sanders and Erin Smith at the clinic. For appointment information, call (662) 377-3008 or 1-800-THE DESK (1-800-843-3375). Referral is required.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently recognized Beatrice Smith, a transport specialist with Ambulance Services, with the most recent BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Smith was nominated by a nurse for her care while transporting a patient. “She was talking to her like a family member,” the nurse wrote, noting Smith’s patience while the patient slowly transferred to a wheelchair.
The patient wanted to put on her hair bonnet but could not find it. Smith provided one and helped her put it on, as well as her earrings she had to remove for the test. “She never seemed rushed to go,” the nurse wrote. “She was always smiling and trying to make the patient smile. You can tell she loves her job.”
Smith, who lives in Guntown, is a 1981 graduate of Saltillo High School and worked for several years in Connecticut with a residential program for handicapped individuals. From 2003-2017, she worked in guest services for St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson. She joined the NMMC staff in June 2017 as a Behavioral Health Center technician and transferred to Ambulance Services in December 2020.