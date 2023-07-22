• North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory recently presented its Nightingale Award to registered nurse Taylor Richey Bennett.
Named for the pioneer of modern nursing, the Nightingale Award annually recognizes nurses who have proven their ability to go “beyond the call,” made a significant impact on the nursing profession and created a lifelong legacy at NMMC Gilmore-Amory.
Bennett, who is the house supervisor, joined NMMC Gilmore-Amory in 2018. She cared for patients in the Medical-Surgical, Women’s and Intensive Care units before taking on her current role in Nursing Administration.
Bennett was nominated for the Nightingale Award by a family member who had watched Bennett care for her sister, grandfather and grandson on three different visits.
“It is not often you see a nurse on three different occasions,” the family member wrote. “She was just as nice and caring first as the last.”
Bennett is a graduate of Hatley High School. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Bevill State Community College in Hamilton, Alabama. She holds certifications in Basic Life Support, Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support, Pediatric Advanced Life Support, Neonatal Resuscitation Program and Midline Insertion Training.
The other nominees for the Nightingale Award were registered nurses Lola Stanford of Outpatient Surgery, Anna Claire Rucker of Central Nursing Unit and Jade Johnson of the Emergency Department.
• Dr. William Rice and Dr. Stephen Southworth recently made history as the first orthopaedic surgeons at North Mississippi Medical Center to complete board certification for the fourth time through the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
Each board certification cycle represents 10 years, which means both physicians have marked more than 30 years of orthopedic excellence. Their board certification status now extends until 2033.
Rice joined the NMMC medical staff in 1996 and practices at NMMC Orthopaedic Trauma Clinic. He graduated from Vanderbilt University College of Medicine in 1984 and completed his internship at the University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics. Dr. Rice completed a fellowship at the American Sports Medicine Institute in 1990.
Southworth joined the NMMC medical staff in 2000 and practices at Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi. He graduated from the Medical College of Ohio Hospital in 1985 and also did his residency there. Dr. Southworth completed a fellowship at Rancho Los Amigos Medical Center in 1991.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented a BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award to Courtney Johnson, a nursing assistant and unit coordinator on 6 South.
“My family and I fell in love with Courtney when we first met her. She became like a part of our family,” wrote a patient’s wife who nominated Johnson for the award.
After the patient was transferred to Inpatient Hospice, “(Courtney) would come down when she got off work to check on us and my husband,” she wrote. “She’s definitely above and beyond her duty.”
When the patient passed away, Jackson attended his funeral and graveside service. “This lady is very special to us,” she continued. “I hope you realize you have a jewel in her.”
Johnson joined the NMMC team in 2018 working in Environmental Services and transferred to her current role in November 2022. A graduate of Tupelo High School, she attended Itawamba Community College and is enrolled in the licensed practical nursing program at Northeast Mississippi Community College.
