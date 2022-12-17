• Lecia Poteet, a respiratory therapist at the Baldwyn Nursing Facility was selected recently as Star of the Month.
Poteet joined the North Mississippi Medical Center staff 18 years ago as a certified nursing assistant. A graduate of Baldwyn High School, she competed her associate degree in respiratory care at Itawamba Community College and transferred to Baldwyn Nursing Facility nine years ago as a respiratory therapist. A licensed cosmetologist, she also serves residents in Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s beauty shop on her days off work.
“Lecia is special lady who is so kind and caring to everyone she meets,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “She is dedicated, dependable and full of compassion.”
• Weston Coggin, a registered nurse of the Critical Care Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center recent received a DAISY Award.
A patient’s family member nominated Coggin for the devoted care he provided.
“Weston was very caring and helpful. He always explained things to us, always asked if we had any questions, always asked if we needed anything and always made sure our loved one was comfortable,” she wrote. “He always had a pleasant demeanor and even offered ‘a shoulder’ and a hug. Regardless of the questions we asked, we never felt intimidated until we were fully satisfied with the answer. As busy as he was, he even came to visit to check on our loved one when we went to another unit.”
A 2017 graduate of Booneville High School, Coggin started his career with NMMC in 2018, working as a nurse extern and intern while a nursing student. He earned his associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2019 and his bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2021.
Coggin received a certificate, a DAISY Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a hand-carved stone sculpture titled A Healer’s Touch. The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day.
• Dylan Barrett, MHA, RRT, of Baldwyn Nursing Facility has recently become a Licensed Nursing Home Administrator.
Barrett completed an Administrator-in-Training Program under David Seay, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility, where he began working in March. He joined the North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo staff in 2012 as a respiratory therapist. In 2019, he transferred to NMMC’s Information Technology Systems department as an EPIC Analyst.
A 2008 graduate of Mooreville High School, Barrett received an associate degree in respiratory care in 2011. He earned a bachelor’s degree in health sciences and health care management from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in 2013. He completed a master’s degree in health care administration from the University of Cincinnati in 2016.
