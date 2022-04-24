• Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman, Senior Vice Presidents of Investments of the Reid Sherman Investment Group in Oxford and Tupelo, were among the Raymond James-affiliated advisors named to the Forbes list of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors. The list, which recognizes advisors from national, regional and independent firms, was released online April 7.
The Forbes ranking of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients.
Lindsay Reid and Chuck Sherman joined together in 2009 and formed the Reid Sherman Investment Group. The group joined Raymond James & Associates in 2018 and have offices located in both Oxford and Tupelo.
• The Mississippi Department of Transportation held its annual Equipment Operators Roadeo for District 1 at the district office in Tupelo.
Focusing on efficiency and skill, MDOT’s roadeos provide employees with an opportunity to display their mastery of vehicle handling, trailer maneuvering and heavy equipment precision. The event and judging criteria provide feedback and let operators evaluate their strengths and challenges. Operators improve techniques and learn new skills while engaging in some friendly competition.
District 1 events and winners are as follows:
Lowboy: First Place – Matthew “Matt” King; Second Place – Jarrett Watson; Third Place – Steve Bass.
Single-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Eric Plunkett; Second Place – Jacob Glissen; Third Place – Steve Bass.
Tandem-Axle Dump Truck: First Place – Roger Brown; Second Place – Michael Pannell; Third Place – Phil “Woodrow” Koon.
Backhoe: First Place – Simpson Wofford; Second Place – Randy Chrestman; Third Place – Phil “Woodrow” Koon.
Motor Grader: First Place – Simpson Wofford; Second Place – Lance Jones; Third Place – Dennis Washington.
Bushhog: First Place – Matt Barkley; Second Place – Steve Tackitt; Third Place – Phil Witt.
• The staff of Baldwyn Nursing Facility recently selected Lauren Brumley, RN, as the most recent Star of the Month.
Brumley joined the Baldwyn Nursing Facility Staff in 2019 as a Certified Licensed Practical Nurse (CLPN). She graduated from Jumpertown High School in 2014 and completed her CLPN training at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville in 2017. She earned her associate degree in nursing from NEMCC in 2021. She now serves as the lead charge nurse.
• Case manager Lisa Roper, RN, has been selected by peers as North Mississippi Medical Center’s most recent Star of the Month.
“Lisa is an exceptional employee and coworker,” her nomination reads. “Lisa embodies what a patient advocate should be.”
Roper was cited for her hard work to secure placement at a specialized rehabilitation center for a young patient. “Lisa challenged the insurance company when many would have given up because of the ever increasing and demanding workload placed upon us and because of the daily obstacles presented by the insurance company,” her coworker wrote. “As a result of her efforts, months and months later, that young man is now at home with his family versus being in a nursing home facility. At the time, the patient was not able to wash his face. He is now making efforts at walking and is able to perform some of his activities of daily living. He may have never received the specialized rehabilitation offered at this out-of-state facility without Lisa. This was life changing for this young man and his family because of his advocate!”
Roper, who lives in Plantersville, has been on staff at NMMC for 19 years, the last six in the Case Management Department. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2010 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2016.
NMMC’s Star of the Month is selected by a team of employees.