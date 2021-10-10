• Nurse practitioner Eurieka Shumpert, FNP-C, recently joined North Mississippi Medical Center’s Heart and Vascular Institute.
Shumpert earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville in 1989 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 1994. She completed her master’s degree in nursing and family nurse practitioner training in 2018 from South University in Savannah, Georgia.
Shumpert joined the NMMC staff as a registered nurse in 1989. She has worked in the medical intensive care unit, cardiology outpatient stress testing services and cardiac catheterization laboratory. She became a nurse practitioner with the NMMC Heart and Vascular Institute in August.
• Addiction medicine specialist Brent Boyett, D.M.D., D.O. has joined North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants.
Dr. Boyett treats all forms of substance abuse disorders, including alcohol, opioid, drugs and others. He specializes in medication-assisted addiction recovery and high-risk populations, including pregnant women. He is board certified in family medicine and addiction medicine, as well as preventive medicine and dental anesthesiology. He is recognized as a Distinguished Fellow by the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
Boyett earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry/biology in 1989 from Birmingham-Southern College in Birmingham, Alabama. He graduated from the University of Alabama-Birmingham School of Dentistry in 1994 and was in private dental practice until 2017.
Boyett completed his medical degree at the University of Health Sciences in Kansas City Missouri, in 1998. He completed residency training at North Mississippi Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program in 2001.
He founded Pathway Healthcare, LLC, in 2017 and served as chief medical officer until 2019. Since that time, he served as medical director of an inpatient drug and alcohol treatment facility for Bradford Health Services in Madison, Alabama.
• North Mississippi Medical Center’s Internal Medicine Residency Program recently welcomed 12 internal medicine physicians who have completed medical school and will spend three years training in internal medicine throughout NMMC. They include:
Swetha Chittipolu, M.D., of Hyderabad, India. Dr. Chittipolu earned her medical degree from Sri Venkateswara Medical College in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, India.
Raoul Correa, M.D., of Memphis. Dr. Correa earned his medical degree at Belgaum Institute of Medical Sciences, Belgaum, Karnataka, India.
Andrew Crowe, D.O., of Ooltewah, Tennessee. Dr. Crowe earned his medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Waleed Hassan, M.D., of Cordova, Tennessee. Dr. Hassan earned his medical degree from Minia University Faculty of Medicine in Egypt. He completed fellowship training in nephrology at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
Victoria Hundley, D.O., of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Dr. Hundley earned her medical degree from Liberty University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Lynchburg, Virginia.
Boyang Liu, M.D., of Buffalo, New York. Dr. Liu earned her medical degree from Harbin Medical University in Harbin, China, where she also completed residency training. She completed nephrology fellowships in China and at the University of Buffalo in New York.
Mahmoud Magdy Mohamed, M.D., of Lakeland, Tennessee. Dr. Mohammed earned his medical degree from Cairo University in Egypt. He completed fellowship training in nephrology in Egypt and at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center in Memphis.
Dan H. Nguyen, M.D., of Oxford. Dr. Nguyen earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson.
Zareen Razaq, M.D., of Garden City, New York. Dr. Razaq earned her medical degree from Lahore Medical and Dental College in Pakistan.
Beatrice Eriyamremu Torere, M.D., of Pontiac, Michigan. Dr. Torere earned her medical degree from Delta-State University College of Health Sciences in Nigeria.
Trest Underwood, D.O., of Seminary. Dr. Underwood earned his medical degree at the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine in Auburn, Alabama.
Joseph Weigold, D.O., of Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Dr. Weigold earned his medical degree from Lincoln Memorial University-Debusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tennessee.
In addition to daily lectures and case presentations Monday-Friday, internal medicine residents rotate through various areas – critical care, pulmonology, gastroenterology, cardiology, palliative care, geriatrics, rheumatology, endocrinology and nephrology – to gain diverse experience. A $150,000 donation from the Auxiliary of NMMC helped furnish a lecture space, conference room, work area and resident lounge with lockers at the hospital. Residents also maintain a clinic inside IMA-Tupelo each Tuesday-Thursday.