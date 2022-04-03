• Neurologist Donna Harrington, M.D., of Neurology Consultants retired March 29 after practicing in Tupelo for 33 years.
A California native, Dr. Harrington graduated from Ocean Springs High School in 1974 and earned a bachelor’s degree in foods and nutrition from Mississippi State University in Starkville in 1978. She received her medical degree in 1982 from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson and completed residency training at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock.
While her husband, Andrew Kellum, M.D., was completing an oncology fellowship in Oklahoma City, Dr. Harrington served three years on the faculty at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.
Drs. Harrington and Kellum moved to Tupelo with their young children in 1989. She joined Dr. Sam Newell and Dr. Thomas Oakes at Tupelo Neurology, which affiliated with North Mississippi Health Services 10 years ago and became Neurology Consultants.
With more than three decades of practice, Dr. Harrington has witnessed many changes. Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which was developed about the time she began practicing but was not widely available, has been a game-changer. Treatment options for neurologic disease have also expanded since her early days in practice.
• Tupelo pediatrician Dr. Charles “Skip” Robertson retired March 31 after 35 years of practice in Tupelo.
After practicing in Jackson for nine years, Dr. Robertson joined Children’s Clinic of Tupelo in 1987. He practiced with Drs. Bill Hilbun, Ed Ivancic and Gordon Meador, who is his wife’s brother. In 1993, Children’s Clinic of Tupelo merged with Drs. Charles Tharp, Marion Winkler and Frank Wilburn of the Infant, Children and Adolescent Clinic to form North Mississippi Pediatrics.
In 2017, North Mississippi Pediatrics forged a partnership with North Mississippi Health Services and Children’s of Mississippi, and the practice became (once again) Children’s Clinic of Tupelo and Saltillo. In 2021, the two clinics moved into a centralized location in Fairpark in downtown Tupelo.
A 1966 graduate of Meridian High School, Dr. Robertson earned a bachelor’s degree in history with minors in Greek and English from the University of Mississippi in Oxford in 1970. He graduated magna cum laude from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 1975 and completed residency training in pediatrics at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1978.
Dr. Robertson practiced at Children’s Clinic in Jackson for two years before working in the UMMC Department of Pediatrics from 1980-1985. In 1986 he completed a fellowship at Children’s Hospital in Boston in ambulatory pediatrics, with a focus on children who should be doing well in school but weren’t. He rejoined the UMMC Department of Pediatrics for a year before moving to Tupelo.
Dr. Robertson served almost 20 years as a pediatrics preceptor for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Family Medicine Residency Program and was chosen Preceptor of the Year in 2007. He still volunteers as a pediatrician for CATCH Kids three nights each month.
At NMMC, he served as chair of the OB-GYN/Pediatrics section from 1996-1998 and received the Golden Tongue Blade Award in 2009. He served on the School Nurse Project Steering Committee and Child Protection Taskforce. He also taught Pediatric Advanced Life Support courses.
In 2007, Dr. Robertson was one of two private practice pediatricians statewide appointed to the Caring for Mississippi Individuals with Autism Taskforce. He also served on the editorial board for Mississippi Healthy Babies Update.
He was an active volunteer with Tupelo Public School District, serving on the Board of Trustees from 1995-2003 and as school board president from 1997-1999 and 2001-2003. He tutored the THS Academic Decathlon Team and has led staff development sessions for teachers on attentional disorders in children, which is a special interest of his.
• Tiffany Garth has joined Express Employment Professionals in Tupelo as business development manager.
Garth has several years of experience in outside sales and customer service, and in her role at EEP, she will focus on helping new clients with their staffing needs.
Express provides temporary workers, evaluation hire employees and direct professional hire services.