North Mississippi Medical Center recently recognized nurses during National Nurses Week:
• Lynda Hersey, RN, Nurse Manager Excellence Award.
Hersey serves as nurse manager for Labor and Delivery and the OB Emergency Department at Women’s Hospital. She joined the NMMC staff in 1978 and previously served as a staff nurse and nursing supervisor. A 1975 graduate of Shannon High School, she earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 1978. She completed her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 1990.
• Kimberly Remmers, CRNA, Advanced Practice Excellence Award.
Remmers is a certified registered nurse anesthetist with Surgical Services. She joined the NMMC staff in 1992 and worked as a registered nurse in the Critical Care Unit before assuming her current role.
A 1988 graduate of Tupelo High School, Remmers earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 1992 and her master’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 2000. She earned a master’s degree and completed CRNA training at the University of Tennessee-Memphis in 2002.
• Angelia Brown, RN, of Okolona Medical Clinic, RN Excellence Award.
Brown has worked at Okolona Medical Clinic since 1993 after a brief stint on NMMC’s Pediatrics unit. A 1985 graduate of Pontotoc High School, she earned a degree in secretarial technology from Itawamba Community College in 1987 before completing her associate degree in nursing at ICC in 1993.
Brown was named North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ Employee of the Month in November 2017 and has been recognized in Stars Online.
• Lindsey Putman, Non-Traditional Nursing Excellence.
This award is given to an outstanding registered nurse who works in a non-traditional nursing role beyond bedside nursing. Putman serves as director of Safety and Process Improvement for NMMC’s Department of Organizational Performance.
Putman joined the NMMC staff in 2004 and worked in several nursing jobs including Pediatrics, Surgical Services, Women’s Hospital, Outcomes and Safety before assuming her current role. A 2002 graduate of Mantachie High School, Putman earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2004.
Putman earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing (2007) and her master’s degree in nursing leadership (2015), both from the University of North Alabama in Florence.
• Jeremy Murphree, RN, Rookie Excellence Award.
Murphree joined 3 Central in July 2021 after serving an externship and internship at NMMC.
Murphree attended Houston High School and worked in manufacturing and construction for 15 years before pursuing his associate degree in nursing from ICC.
• Lori Curry of 3 Central, Excellence in Nursing Support Award.
Curry has served as a certified nursing assistant, monitor technician and unit coordinator on 3 Central since 2014.
A 2001 graduate of Calhoun County High School, Curry completed her CNA training at Holmes Community College and phlebotomy training at Itawamba Community College.
• Hannah-Beth Crudup, LPN Excellence Award.
Crudup joined NMMC’s staff on 6 South in July 2021.
A 2015 graduate of South Pontotoc High School, she earned her LPN diploma from Itawamba Community College in 2019.
• Tammy Smith of 6 South, Unit Coordinator Excellence Award to during National Nurses Week.
Smith has served as a unit coordinator and certified nursing assistant on 6 South since 2015.
Smith graduated from Saltillo High School in 1989 and completed Itawamba Community College’s nursing assistant program in 2009 and phlebotomy program in 2011.