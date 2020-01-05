Dr. Marissa Cruz, D.O. recently joined IMA-Tupelo.
Cruz received her bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of Wisconsin in Madison. She received a master in public health and a master in business administration from the University of Illinois at Chicago. She completed an internal medicine residency at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach, and she has completed additional training in hyperbaric medicine and wound care. She is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine.
She comes to Tupelo from Corinth, where she has practiced internal medicine since 2009. She is a member of the American College of Osteopathic Internists and the American Osteopathic Association.
Anna DeMedicis Wright, MSHA, licensed nursing home administrator, of Tupelo has recently been named Assistant Administrator at Baldwyn Nursing Facility.
A native of Trussville, Alabama, Wright graduated from Clay-Chalkville High School in Clay, Alabama, in 2012. She earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2016 from Huntingdon College in Montgomery, Alabama.
In 2019, Wright completed an Administrative Fellowship at North Mississippi Medical Center under NMMC President David Wilson as a requirement of her master’s degree in health administration from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She then completed her Administrator-in-Training Program under David Seay, LNHA, at Baldwyn Nursing Facility.
Kenneth Fields, logistics manager for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Supply, Processing and Distribution, was recently named NMMC’s Employee of the Month.
Fields has worked at NMMC for 29 years. He is a graduate of Tupelo High School, attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and earned a bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix. Fields served 27 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as First Sergeant in May 2013.
Deborah McCoy, a certified nursing assistant on 3 South, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award for August.
A Shannon native, McCoy lives in the Palmetto community of Pontotoc County. She has worked as a certified nursing assistant on 3 South since joining the NMMC staff four years ago.
She received a certificate, a BEE Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a cake. The BEE Award is given to a deserving caregiver each month at NMMC.
Dr. Julie Palmer of West Tupelo Medical Clinic and Urgent Care was selected as the Top Performer for Diabetes Care for North Mississippi Medical Clinics. This marks her fifth consecutive year to achieve this top recognition. Dr. Palmer’s focus on comprehensive diabetes care can lead to better outcomes for these patients. The top three clinics for diabetes care this year are West Tupelo Medical Clinic and Urgent Care, Iuka Medical Clinic and New Albany Medical Clinic.
Dr. Bonnie Basler of West Tupelo Medical Clinic and Urgent Care was selected as the Top Performer for Preventive Health for North Mississippi Medical Clinics. This marks her second consecutive year to achieve this recognition. Dr. Basler’s focus on preventive health measures including breast cancer screening, colorectal cancer screening, immunizations and education for smoking cessation can improve her patients’ overall health. The top three clinics for preventive health this year are Barnes Crossing Medical Clinic, Calhoun County Medical Clinic and IMA-Tupelo.