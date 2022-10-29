Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.

BankFirst Financial Services recently named Jamie D. Osbirn as its Northeast Mississippi Regional President. Osbirn will be responsible for leading the local market while cultivating, developing and managing loan portfolios for the Bank.

His office will be located at the BankFirst Loan Production Office at 207 W. Main St., in Tupelo. The office is expected to open in December.

Osbirn has more than 20 years of banking, lending and management experience. He is a graduate of Itawamba Community College, Mississippi State University, Mississippi School of Banking, Southeastern School of Commercial Lending and Southeastern School of Advanced Commercial Lending. In addition, Osbirn is on track to complete Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking in 2023. His accolades include Jim Ingram Community Leadership Institute Graduate, Mississippi Business Journal’s Top 40 under 40 in 2014, Mississippi Economic Council’s Leadership Graduate, Mississippi Business Journal’s Leaders in Finance (2016) and Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal Top 40 under 40 in 2017.

• Cadence Bank has named Brad Durham executive vice president and managing director of its Financial Institutions Group. which provides correspondent banking services for financial institution clients.

The FIG team offers advice and solutions to help financial institutions streamline their operations, eliminate time-consuming tasks, resolve cash management challenges and positively impact their bottom line. In his new role, Durham will lead efforts to expand FIG’s capabilities and support financial institutions in meeting their strategic objectives.

He has more than 45 years of experience in commercial banking and most recently served as a senior vice president and correspondent banker for a Dallas-based community bank, where he helped form the correspondent banking department to support the bank’s growth. During his career, he also served as the founder, president and CEO of Independent Bank of Texas in Irving, Texas.

Durham has a bachelor’s degree in education from Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. He also completed the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas.