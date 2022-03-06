• Registered nurses Heather Bowen and Stephanie Galloway of North Mississippi Health Services have recently passed the examination to become a Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality.
The Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality is the only accredited certification in healthcare quality. Certification validates a person’s knowledge of healthcare quality practices and competencies and demonstrates a commitment to advancing healthcare quality.
Bowen, who lives in Guntown, serves as System Director of Organizational Performance and is responsible for overseeing accreditation, patient safety, process improvement, and infection control throughout NMHS. She joined the hospital staff in May 2003 and has worked in numerous roles, including staff nurse, operating room circulating nurse, clinical educator and clinical safety specialist before assuming responsibility for quality and organizational performance.
Bowen holds an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama. She earned her master’s degree in nursing from UNA in December 2014. In 2011, Bowen won NMMC’s RN Excellence Award and was named to NMMC’s All Star Team. She was named Mississippi Nurses’ Association Nurse of the Year in 2012.
Galloway, who lives in Eupora, serves as Director of Clinical Quality at NMMC-Eupora. She joined the hospital staff in 1995 as a nurse’s assistant while pursuing her associate degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 1999 and a master’s degree in nursing leadership from UNA in 2014.
She worked as a staff nurse in the Emergency Department and acute care before being named acute care supervisor. She assumed her current position in October 2004. She is a Certified Healthcare Safety Professional and Certified Emergency Disaster Professional.
In addition to Bowen and Galloway, NMHS employs two additional CPHQs – Melody Poole, NMHS Chief Quality Officer, and Laura McClung, Director of Population Outcomes and Value Based Programs.
• The American College of Health Care Administrators named David Horn, NHA, Administrator of Sunshine Health Care Inc., in Pontotoc the recipient of the 2022 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. Only 3% of facilities nationwide met the initial selection criteria. This year, 57 administrators in 17 states met all eligibility requirements and were awarded the facility leadership award nationally.
Based on the premise that facility excellence reflects leadership excellence, this award recognizes the Administrator of record who provided such leadership for the entire 2021 calendar year. Eligibility for this award is based on three years of skilled nursing facility survey data, including the Health, Fire Safety, and Complaint Surveys, as well as top quartile performance on designated Quality Measures. The criteria also include at least a 70% or greater facility occupancy and a three‐year avoidance of a Special Focus Facility status. This award is made possible with the support of Inovalon.
The Facility Leadership Award was introduced in 2008 by one of ACHCA’s most revered leaders, the late Eli Pick. A former executive director of the Ballard Rehabilitation Center, DesPlaines, Illinois, for over 30 years, Eli embodied excellence as an Administrator who cared for his residents, their families, and his community. This award is presented annually in memory of Eli, a consummate member of ACHCA, dedicated to advancing professionalism and leadership in long‐term care.
• North Mississippi Medical Clinics recently named licensed practical nurse Sarah Reynolds at Pontotoc Medical Clinic as the December Employee of the Month.
Reynolds joined the Pontotoc Medical Clinic staff in 2018. She started her health care career as a certified nursing assistant at Pontotoc Nursing Home in 2006 before she earned her certification as a licensed practical nurse from Itawamba Community College in Fulton in 2009. She is a graduate of North Pontotoc High School.
Between April and September, Reynolds was mentioned by name 30 times in satisfaction surveys returned by the clinic’s patients.