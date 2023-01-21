• JESCO recently announced new and expanded roles for several employees at its Fulton office:
Bill Howell has been serving as senior project superintendent and senior project manager. Having been with JESCO for 45 years, he will now servee as Operations Manager. It is a consolidated role that includes the current duties of retiring general superintendent Tony Falls as well as working closely with the estimating and project management team to help review, facilitate, and offer insight to critical and/or fast track elements of our work, mentoring (office and field), evaluate CPM schedules, review productivity, quality control, safety, equipment allocation, and Lean Construction techniques. He will also assist in evaluating, supervising, and hiring new members of our office, field and maintenance shop team.
Michael Staub has been promoted to Senior Estimator. The role is a critical element of the company's business growth/sales. He has been with JESCO for 10 years.
Rachael Hill has served in multiple roles and has been a member of the JESCO Family for over 15 years. She is expanding her role as Lean/Project Controls Facilitator. It is a combined role that includes many of the duties Benny Enlow was performing along with Hill'ss previous responsibilities, some of which include FAA UAS Remote Pilot, CM Lean and NCCER Craft Instructor/Assessment Proctor. She has also been instrumental in implementing Lean/Pull Planning on job sites and training others the the company's ProjectSight software.
David Bryant, PE has successfully managed some of JESCO C&E’s largest and most complicated construction projects. He almost 40 years of experience in the construction industry, with over 27 years as a member of the JESCO family. In addition to being a registered Professional Engineer, he holds a variety of other professional certifications. Bryant is expanding his role to serve as Project Executive. He will continue to take the lead on larger projects, help mentor new/younger members of the team and work closely with our operations and estimating team to help procure, schedule and manage our work.
• Critical Care Unit case manager Walter Armstrong has been recognized by his peers as North Mississippi Medical Center’s most recent Star of the Month.
When a coworker had to leave work early because of a family emergency, Armstrong jumped in to assist with her patients. Just as it was time for Armstrong to leave for the day, a patient was discharged home directly from the CCU and required home health services as well as medical equipment for his home.
“Walter contacted the patient’s family, arranged for them to pick up the recommended medical equipment from a vendor in town and arranged home health care,” a coworker wrote in his nomination. “Walter went above and beyond, making sure that the patient had all recommended resources while making sure his coworker was able to care for her family.... Walter’s tireless selflessness is an inspiration to other coworkers, and his dedication does not go unnoticed.”
A graduate of Park Place Christian Academy in Pearl, Armstrong earned a bachelor’s degree in social work from Mississippi State University in December 2020. He joined the NMMC staff in October 2021.
• North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo recently recognized Home Health nursing assistant Tracey Gaillard as Star of the Month.
Upon arriving at a patient’s home, Gaillard found the patient very sick and not acting like herself. Gaillard immediately knew something was wrong and spoke with the caregiver, who told her the patient had been very sick since early that morning and was confused. After obtaining the patient’s vital signs, she called the patient’s Home Health nurse, who encouraged the caregiver to take the patient to the Emergency Department.
Gaillard helped the caregiver get the patient into a family member’s vehicle and followed them all the way to the local hospital. Once there, she helped them get the patient into the Emergency Department. “Thank you, Tracey, for always going over and beyond for our patients to make sure they are safe and cared for,” wrote the coworkers who nominated her. “It does not go unnoticed.”
Tracey joined the NMMC staff in 1991.
• North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Karley Taylor of Women’s Hospital.
“Karley cared for a patient and was aware that the patient did not have a car seat for her newborn to leave in nor the means to obtain one,” a coworker wrote in her nomination. “This patient also has a toddler at home. Karley clocked out at the end of her shift and returned later in the morning with a brand new car seat she had purchased with her own money.” The coworker noted that Taylor never discussed her plans or what she had done – she simply showed compassion for the patient.
A Belmont High School graduate, Taylor joined the NMMC staff in 2022 after earning her associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College. She is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in nursing.
