• Austin McCarty, a wealth adviser in Argent Trust Company’s Oxford office, has earned his Certified Financial Planner certification and has been promoted to assistant vice president at Argent Trust.
The CFP mark is widely recognized as the highest standard in personal financial planning. Advisers who earn a CFP designation have met the CFP Board’s rigorous requirements and set the standard for responsible and ethical financial planning. McCarty passed the CFP exam on his first attempt.
As assistant vice president, McCarty will continue offering fiduciary wealth management services to clients and family offices from Argent’s Oxford office. McCarty joined Argent in 2018 as a trust assistant. Prior to joining Argent, he was a portfolio analyst with CBRE Group, a commercial real estate services and investment firm. He earned a bachelor’s degree in finance from Mississippi College.
• Dave Green of Corinth has joined Stockton Mortgage as Regional Vice
Green joins Stockton along with a group of mortgage professionals that included mortgage bankers Brian Duffy, Brandi Cowley, and processor Ashley Rider.
Stockton Mortgage is a full service, independent mortgage bank licensed in Alabama, District of Columbia, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, West Virginia, and Virginia.
• The Orthopaedic Institute of North Mississippi welcomes orthopedic surgeons Jeb Williams, M.D., and Mary Elizabeth “Lizzie” Gibson, M.D., to the medical staff.
Dr. Williams recently completed a fellowship program in adult reconstruction at Mississippi Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Jackson. Prior to his fellowship program, he completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at the University of Florida in Jacksonville. During his residency, he was selected administrative chief resident by his peers and faculty members and named most outstanding resident. Williams earned his medical degree from the University of Tennessee in Memphis. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
Dr. Gibson received a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 2008 from the University of Tulsa in Oklahoma before attending medical school. She earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston in 2015. She completed residency training in orthopaedic surgery at Orlando Health in Florida in 2020, where she received the Resident Community Service Award.
She recently completed a fellowship in hand, upper extremity and microvascular surgery at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque.
• Meagan Cherry, FNP-C, has joined Pontotoc Medical Clinic.
Cherry received her associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus. She earned her master’s degree in nursing and family nurse practitioner training at the University of Mississippi School of Nursing in Jackson. She is a board-certified nurse practitioner who has been working in health care since 2009.
• Tracy Inman, a licensed practical nurse with the Behavioral Health Clinic, has recently been named as North Mississippi Medical Clinics’ Employee of the Month.
In their nominations, coworkers say that Inman is always positive, a team player who is always eager to help.
“She often comes in early to be sure patients are ready for the physician on time,” one wrote. “She has taken on new roles with enthusiasm, and rolls along with change, never complaining. She is a key part of our team, and I am grateful to be able to work with her.”
Inman joined the Behavioral Health Clinic staff in January 2020. After receiving her LPN training at Itawamba Community College in 1991, she worked at Med Serve for more than four years and at an orthopedic clinic for 21 years.