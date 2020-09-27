• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Tracy Wells, RN, with the Excellence in Nursing Award for Education.
Wells, who lives in Belmont, is the clinical nurse educator for NMMC’s 3 South. A native of Vina, Ala., she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2009. She joined the NMMC staff in 2013 on the Pulmonary Stepdown Unit and also worked in the Wound Center/Hypberbarics before assuming her current role.
• Registered nurse Karen Bishop of the North Mississippi Medical Center Women’s Hospital recently received NMMC’s most recent DAISY Award.
“Karen was there from Day 1 helping me breastfeed my baby,” wrote a patient in her nomination. Bishop worked closely with the patient’s doctor to resolve a medication issue. “Karen went above and beyond to get the issue resolved. Karen came back to check on me and continued to check on me throughout my stay. She even checked on me and my baby at our Newborn Follow-up visit. I thank Karen for recognizing my pain and for going out of her way to fix the situation. We are still going strong in our breastfeeding journey!” the patient wrote.
Bishop joined NMMC’s Maternal Child Unit in October 1979 as a licensed practical nurse after training at the former Itawamba Junior College in Fulton. She continued working with maternity patients at Women’s Hospital when it opened in 1986. She earned her associate degree in nursing at Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville in 2005 and has been an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant for 18 years.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Chuck Willingham, RN, with the RN Excellence Award.
Willingham joined the NMMC staff in 2008 and works in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit. A native of Ruleville, he holds an associate degree in nursing from Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Delta State University in Cleveland.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Kristi Harlow, RN, with the Excellence in Nursing Rookie Award.
Harlow joined the NMMC staff in 2017 as a Certified Licensed Practical Nurse. She earned an associate degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2019 and works on 5 West. She is a member of the American Nurses Association and is certified in Basic Life Support.