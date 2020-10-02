• The Health Care Foundation of North Mississippi has awarded Rio Hardin of Mantachie a $600 scholarship in memory of Paul Hamblin, who served as director of North Mississippi Medical Center’s Pathology Department from 1961-1970.
Hardin is a recent graduate of the University of Mississippi and completed NMMC’s medical laboratory science program. She is employed as an MLS(ASCP) in NMMC’s Pathology Department.
The Paul Hamblin Memorial Scholarship has been given annually since 1972.
• Nurse practitioner Caiti Williams, FNP-BC, of Pontotoc recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Williams earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville in 2013. She is a 2015 cum laude graduate of Mississippi University for Women in Columbus with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. She completed a master’s degree in nursing and her family nurse practitioner training at MUW in 2018.
Williams now works in infectious disease at NMMC’s Garfield Clinic. From 2013-2019 she worked as a registered nurse with medical-surgical patients on 6 South.
• NMMC’s 12-month fellowship program bridges a newly licensed and certified nurse practitioner from the academic setting to the private health care delivery system. Each Fellow completes a series of clinical rotations and didactic sessions to further prepare for direct patient care. Clinical rotations may include cardiovascular, diabetes, rheumatology, neurology, pain management, infectious disease, mental health and primary care. Didactic sessions include tobacco cessation, Department of Transportation physical exam, rural trauma, Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act, Merit-based Incentive Payment System, and advanced diagnostics and pharmacology. Fellows also undergo leadership and communication training that includes Crucial Conversations, Five Choices and Seven Habits of Effective Leaders. The NMMC Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship is accredited by the National Nurse Practitioner Residency and Fellowship Training Consortium.
• Nurse practitioner Benjamin Spencer, FNP-BC, of Sherman recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Spencer earned an associate degree in nursing from Bevill State Community College in Hamilton, Alabama, in 2014 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2016. He completed a master’s degree in nursing and his family nurse practitioner training at MUW in 2019.
Spencer now works with NMMC’s Hospitalist Services, serving on the COVID-19 unit. He previously worked four years on NMMC’s Surgical Intensive Care Unit and one year for Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford on the cardiac and medical-surg units.
• Nurse practitioner Kathyrn M. Smith, FNP-C, of Houston recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Smith earned an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in Fulton in 2014 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2015. She completed a master’s degree in nursing and her family nurse practitioner training at the University of Southern Mississippi in 2018.
Smith worked six years as a registered nurse in Labor and Delivery at the NMMC Women’s Hospital and two years as a nurse practitioner at Lindsay Clinic in Pontotoc. She recently accepted a nurse practitioner position with North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants.
• Nurse practitioner Sabrina Vance, FNP-C, of Tupelo recently graduated from North Mississippi Medical Center’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Vance earned an associate degree in nursing from Northeast Mississippi Community College in Booneville in 2001 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2015. She completed a master’s degree in nursing and her family nurse practitioner training through Walden University in 2018.
Vance worked 17 years as a circulating nurse in NMMC’s Surgical Services and two years with the Rehabilitation Institute. She now works as a nurse practitioner with North Mississippi Regional Pain Consultants.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Becky Dorough, APRN, FNP-BC, with the Advanced Practice Excellence Award.
Dorough is a nurse practitioner with NMMC’s Garfield Clinic. She earned an associate degree in nursing in 1976 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing in 1992, both from Mississippi University for Women. She earned a master’s degree in nursing from MUW in 2002. She is a member of the Mississippi Nurses Association and is certified as a nurse practitioner by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Dorough was hired at NMMC in 1976 as one of the first three registered nurses on night shift. In July 1979 she transferred to the Belle Vista Unit, and in October 1980 she became a nurse on the oncology unit. She was named the infectious disease case manager in 1993 and has been at Garfield Clinic since it opened in 2002.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Teresa Ann Ballard with the Unit Coordinator Excellence Award.
Ballard joined the NMMC staff in 2001 and works as a unit coordinator on 4 Central. She previously worked with NMMC’s Rehabilitation Institute and on 3 South as a nursing assistant before joining the oncology unit. A graduate of Hamilton High School in Alabama, Ballard holds an associate degree from Northwest Alabama Community College in Phil Campbell.
Ballard received NMMC’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award for August 2017 and May 2019.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently honored Brianna Scott, RN-BC, MSN, with the Nurse Manager Excellence Award.
Scott serves as nurse manager with NMMC’s 3 Central. A Booneville resident, she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2010 and a master’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama in Florence in 2016.
Scott joined the NMMC staff eight years ago and previously served as Intermediate Care nurse educator. She is a member of the Mississippi Nurses Association.