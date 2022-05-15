Several registered nurses have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Rookie Excellence Award.
• Certified licensed practical nurse Caitlin Buchanan joined Belmont Family Medical Clinic in May 2021. A 2016 graduate of Kossuth High School, she received her LPN diploma from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2020.
Registered nurse Ashley Price Carpenter serves as charge nurse on 6 South. She joined the NMMC staff in June 2021 after earning her associate degree in nursing from NEMCC. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 2017 and also holds an associate of arts degree from NEMCC. She is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support, Advanced Stroke Life Support and TB surveillance and testing.
• Registered nurse Symone Edwards joined the staff of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the NMMC Women’s Hospital in July 2021. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 2010 and earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College. She is certified in Basic Life Support and the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Neonatal Resuscitation Program.
• Certified licensed practical nurse Kathryn Lowery of Amory has been with NMMC’s 6 South since September 2021. A 2014 graduate of Aberdeen High School, she earned an associate degree from ICC in 2016 before completing CLPN training there in 2021.
• Registered nurse Jeremy Murphree joined 3 Central in July 2021 after serving an externship and internship at NMMC. He attended Houston High School and worked in manufacturing and construction for 15 years before pursuing his associate degree in nursing from ICC. He is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and TB skin testing.
• Registered nurse Haley Senter joined NMMC’s 2 West in July 2021. She graduated from Tremont High School in 2017 and earned her associate degree in nursing, as well as an associate of arts degree, in 2021.
• Registered nurse LaShonda Gail Smith of Belmont joined 3 South in May 2020 and completed a nursing externship and internship at NMMC. She graduated from high school in Red Bay, Alabama, in 2000 and earned her associate degree in nursing from ICC in 2021. She is certified in Basic Life Support and TB skin testing.
----
Several staff members have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Unit Coordinator Excellence Award.
• Beth Anglin, a unit coordinator and certified nursing assistant on 4 Central, joined the NMMC staff in 2016. She graduated from Marine City High School in Michigan in 1989 and completed nursing assistant training at Itawamba Community College in 2016. She is also certified in phlebotomy. Anglin has won NMMC’s Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE) Award twice
• LaQwinder Brownlee, unit coordinator on 3 South, joined the NMMC staff in 2015. A 1998 graduate of Houston High School, she earned an associate degree from ICC in 2011 and is certified as a medical administrative assistant.
• Liberty Duffie of Saltillo has served as unit coordinator for 4 Central since 2019. She graduated from Booneville High School in 2015 and attended ICC. She serves on NMMC’s Nursing Shared Governance Committee;
• Monica Prestage of Tupelo works on 2 West as a unit coordinator, monitor technician and certified nursing assistant. She joined the NMMC staff in 2016 and previously worked on 6 South. She is a 1986 graduate of Itawamba Agricultural High School and pursued a career in health care after working as a cosmetologist for 20 years.
• Jennifer Ray joined the NMMC staff in 2002 and works as a unit coordinator, monitor technician and certified nursing assistant on 3 Central. A 1985 graduate of Pontotoc High School, she completed ICC’s nursing assistant program in 2002. Ray has received NMMC’s Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE) Award.
• Tammy Smith has served as a unit coordinator and certified nursing assistant on 6 South since 2015. She graduated from Saltillo High School in 1989 and completed ICC’s nursing assistant program in 2009 and phlebotomy program in 2011.
–––––
Several staff members have been nominated by their peers for North Mississippi Medical Center’s Excellence in Nursing Support Award.
• Shacetta Berry joined the NMMC staff in 2011 and worked eight years in the Food and Nutrition Department before assuming her current role in Centralized Monitoring. She is a 2002 graduate of Tupelo High School.
• Lori Curry has served as a certified nursing assistant, monitor technician and unit coordinator on 3 Central since 2014. A 2001 graduate of Calhoun County High School, she completed her CNA training at Holmes Community College and phlebotomy training at Itawamba Community College.
• Raveen Davidson-Lewis is a certified nursing assistant and unit coordinator on 3 West. A 2010 graduate of West Point High School, she joined the NMMC staff in 2019. She won a Beyond Exceptional Expectations (BEE) Award at NMMC in 2019 and 2022.
• Angela Garmon is the lead technician in Centralized Monitoring. She joined the NMMC staff in 2007 and worked as a certified nursing assistant and unit coordinator in the Stepdown Unit before becoming a monitor technician. She graduated from Pontotoc High School in 1986.
• Ganette Rogers joined NMMC in 2006 and works in Centralized Monitoring. She is ServeSafe certified and previously worked in the Food and Nutrition Department and as a monitor technician for 2 Central/2 West. She is a 1994 graduate of Shannon High School.
• Tinisha Smith joined the NMMC staff in 2021 as a certified nursing assistant on 3 Central. She attended Itawamba Community College and holds an associate degree from East Mississippi Community College. She is a 2013 graduate of Aberdeen High School.
• Earlene Walton is a monitor technician in Centralized Monitoring. She joined the NMMC staff in 2007 and previously worked as a unit coordinator in Surgical Services and Short Stay Surgery. A 1981 graduate of Okolona High School, she attended East Mississippi Community College and completed training in medical billing and coding at Ultimate Medical Academy in 2014.