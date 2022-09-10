Get the latest local and national business news from Daily Journal Business Editor Dennis Seid in this exclusive Facebook group.
Nathan received his Juris Doctor from University of Mississippi School of Law in 2019. While in law school, Nathan interned with North Mississippi Rural Legal Services, where he worked with their Street Law and Elder Law clinics to serve indigent citizens in northern Mississippi. Since completing law school, Nathan worked in bankruptcy as well as child support enforcement.
Nathan is admitted to practice before all Mississippi state and federal courts and will base his practice out of the Holcomb Law Group’s Oxford office.
• Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi has recognized North Mississippi Medical Center as the top performer in clinical quality and outcomes among the 32 Network Hospitals participating in its Comprehensive Quality Model.
Based on these CQM measurements, the highest performing Network Hospitals for the first year, based on clinical quality and outcomes, included North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, King’s Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford and Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.
