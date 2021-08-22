• Ross Montgomery recently joined Nail McKinney as a staff accountant. A native of Pontotoc, he graduated from the University of Mississippi with his Master of Accountancy and Data Analytics in May of 2021 and his Bachelor of Accountancy in May of 2020. Ross is in the process of sitting for the CPA exam.
• Sanders Clinic for Women recently welcomed obstetrician-gynecologists Brittney Billsby, D.O., and Elizabeth Stokes, M.D.
A native of Hickory, Billsby holds an associate degree from East Central Community College in Decatur and a bachelor’s degree in chemistry/medical sciences from Mississippi College in Clinton. She earned her medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg in 2017. Billsby completed an OB-GYN residency at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in June.
Stokes is a native of Huntington, Tennessee, and holds a bachelor’s degree in cell and molecular biology from the University of Tennessee at Martin. She earned her medical degree in 2017 from the University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center in Memphis, where she completed an OB-GYN residency in June.
Drs. Billsby and Stokes join Drs. Johnny Miles, Mary Ray, Kristen Turner, Bennett McGehee, Brandi McGehee and Neeka Sanders, and nurse practitioners Rachel Prust and Wanda Porter. The medical staff offers routine OB-GYN care, high risk obstetrics, infertility treatment, mammograms, urogynecology, as well as minimally-invasive surgery.
• Nurse practitioner Carl Ballard, FNP-C, has joined Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Clinic.
Ballard earned an associate degree in nursing from Bevill State Community College in Hamilton, Alabama, in 2008 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Alabama at Birmingham in 2013. He completed a master’s degree in nursing and his family practitioner training at UAB in 2020. He is certified in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Basic Life Support.
Ballard has been employed by North Mississippi Medical Center since 2008 and previously worked as a registered nurse on the Cardiovascular Step-down Unit and in Surgical Services as a cardiovascular surgery circulating nurse, scribe nurse and case manager.
Ballard joins Drs. Robert Derveloy, John Chalmers Neill, Billy Parsons, Vishal Sachdev, Joseph Stinson and David Talton; physician assistants Christopher McCarley, Christopher Newell and Steven Savoy; and nurse practitioners Katie Gann, Mary Leigh Horn, Starla Horton, Robin Jackson, Candyce Little and Paige Nabors. He will see patients at Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Clinic.
• Nurse practitioner Paige Nabors, FNP-C, has joined Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Clinic.
Nabors earned an associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in Fulton in 2012 and a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in Columbus in 2013. She completed her master’s degree in nursing leadership in 2017 from the University of North Alabama in Florence. In 2018, she completed her family nurse practitioner training and certification at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She is currently pursuing a doctoral degree in nursing practice through Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.
Nabors joined the North Mississippi Medical Center staff in 2012 and has worked as a registered nurse, charge nurse and clinical nurse educator. She served as nurse manager for NMMC’s 2 West unit, which cares for cardiology, electrophysiology and vascular patients, from January 2019 until joining the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Clinic in July.