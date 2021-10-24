• Billy R. Carstens, D.O., has joined Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo's Rehabilitation Institute.
Dr. Carstens comes to NMMC from Wellsville, New York, where he has worked in pain management and rehabilitation since 2001. He earned his medical degree from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Illinois in 1994. He completed a residency in physical medicine and rehabilitation at Rehabilitation Foundation Inc. in Wheaton, Illinois, in 1998. After completing his training, he taught at Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and the University of Rochester Medical Center in Rochester, New York.
Carstens is board certified by the American Board of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. He is a member of the American Academy of Pain Medicine and American Academy of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.
• Angel Justice, MSN, FNP-BC, has been named North Mississippi Medical Center's director of the Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship.
Justice received her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2004 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2015. She completed her master’s degree in nursing and family nurse practitioner training in 2016 at MUW. She graduated from NMMC’s Advanced Practice Clinician Fellowship in 2017 and has been serving as program coordinator since January 2021.
Justice began her NMMC career in 2004 as a nurse in the Critical Care Unit. She has also worked in outpatient hemodialysis and NMMC Home Health, as well as at Pulmonary Consultants. Since becoming a nurse practitioner, she worked at Rheumatology Consultants and NMMC’s COVID-19 infusion clinics.
• Raveen Davidson-Lewis, a nursing assistant on 3 West, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
Davidson-Lewis was nominated by the son of a patient who has Alzheimer’s disease and was often confused during her hospital stay. He was complimentary of the way Davidson-Lewis cared for his mother. “She did this with professionalism and care even in the face of a distraught and difficult patient,” he wrote. “Her calm and reassuring attitude helped alleviate a challenging situation that kept the patient’s needs first. Raveen is a credit to herself, her team and North Mississippi Health Services.”
A 2010 graduate of West Point High School, she joined the NMMC staff in 2019.
• Karli Wood-Jones, a registered nurse of 3 West, was recently presented North Mississippi Medical Center's DAISY Award.
Wood-Jones was nominated by the son of a patient with Alzheimer’s disease who was often confused during her stay. One day she when she was particularly anxious, Wood-Jones crafted a stress ball using a disposable glove to help comfort her. “When we moved to the fourth floor, Mom wanted to take this ‘comfort object’ with her,” he wrote. “This is representative of Karlie’s continuing effort to relieve Mom’s anxiety even when Mom was difficult.”
The patient’s son was also complimentary of Wood-Jones’ continual attempts to connect with her personally. “She displayed the best of the nursing profession and brought credit to herself, the profession and North Mississippi Health Services,” he wrote.
Wood-Jones is a 2014 graduate of Tupelo High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2018. She completed an externship with NMMC before graduation and joined the hospital staff full time in 2020.
• Whole Family Nutrition & Market in Tupelo and Pontotoc, has been named by David Zinczenko's "Eat This, Not That!" series as The Best Health Food Store in Mississippi. The announcement was published via the website on Sept. 28, "The Best Health Food Store in Every State" article.
David Zinczenko, creator of the "Eat This, Not That!" series is internationally recognized as the No. 1 leading voice in diet, health, fitness, nutrition, and weight loss. He is the New York Times best selling author of 25 books in 15 languages, with more than 10 million books in print. He is the Nutrition and Wellness Contributor for NBC's Today Show, and has appeared on Oprah, Good Morning America, 20/20, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, The Rachael Ray Show, and Dr. Oz.