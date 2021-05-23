• North Mississippi Medical Center presented its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Timothy Harris of the Emergency Department.
In January, Harris was nominated by the daughter of an elderly patient who was very weak because of blood loss and COVID-19. Her daughter was unable to stay with her initially because of COVID-19 visitation restrictions. The daughter says that often once medical personnel realize her mother has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, they tend not communicate directly with her – even though she is still very aware and able to communicate.
Once her mother was assigned to an exam room in the ER and she was able to join her, her daughter says she was pleasantly surprised.
“From the minute I walked in that room and watched the interaction between Mr. Harris and my mother, it made my heart overflow,” she wrote. “Mom needed a blood transfusion, she was weak and she was scared. Not only did (Mr. Harris) talk to her, he was insightful enough to see that she was scared and confused, and he comforted her.”
The daughter wrote that not only was Harris “amazing” to her mother, but also to her.
“He explained to me step by step what was taking place,” she wrote. “Now keep in mind, we were not his only patients that night, and he along with other ER staff were wide open tending to folks, but he sure made us feel like we were the only ones.”
Because the hospital was full at the time, they were given the choice of being transferred to a hospital closer to home or being admitted to the Emergency Department until an inpatient room became available. They chose to stay in the Emergency Department with Harris as her nurse because, “Without a doubt, I knew we were where we needed to be and we were getting the best care,” the daughter wrote.
Since recovering, the patient’s daughter says her mother has told family members about Harris.
“She remembers — isn’t that something?” she wrote. “It mattered to her that kindness, that costs nothing, it mattered.”
Harris resides in Iuka. He graduated from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tennessee, and earned his associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in May 2020. He joined the NMMC staff that June.
• North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center has received the Center of Distinction award from Healogics, the nation’s largest provider of advanced wound care services.
The center achieved outstanding clinical outcomes for 12 consecutive months, including a patient satisfaction rate higher than 92%, and a minimum wound healing rate of at least 92% within 28 median days to heal. Of the 601 centers eligible for the Center of Distinction award, only 367 achieved the honor.
The NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center offers highly specialized wound care to patients suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds which have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. Leading edge treatments include negative pressure wound therapy, total contact casting, bio-engineered tissues, biosynthetic dressings and growth factor therapies. The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which works by surrounding the patient with 100% oxygen to help progress the healing of the wound.
NMMC-Tupelo Wound Center and Hyperbarics was also named a Center of Distinction. Both the Amory and Tupelo locations are members of the Healogics network of more than 600 Wound Care Centers which provides access to benchmarking data and proven experience treating approximately 2.5 million chronic wounds.
The NMMC Gilmore-Amory Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Center staff includes Annette Clemons, RN, Case Manager; Sondra Hulsey, LPN, hyperbaric tech and safety officer; Tonya Petty, front office coordinator; Ken Beeman, M.D.; Dwight McComb, M.D., medical director; Lorie Bryant, program director; and Lora Staser, RN, clinical nurse manager.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Corie Kilcrease of Women’s Hospital.
Kilcrease was nominated by a new mother who had breastfeeding issues. “She was very kind and knowledgeable about caring for a newborn, especially breastfeeding,” the mother wrote. When her pediatrician recommended she supplement formula because her baby had lost weight, she felt responsible, devastated and ashamed.
“I am so thankful for the time the lactation nurse and Corie took to reassure me that everything with my milk production and baby’s development was fine,” she wrote. “Corie also made sure she gave us everything we needed to care for baby and myself going home. We left the hospital with confidence and every question answered. Now, just a few weeks later, I have a freezer full of extra breastmilk!”
A resident of the Cairo community in Prentiss County, Kilcrease graduated from New Site High School in 2007. She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Mississippi Medical Center’s program in 2011 when it was offered in Oxford. She joined NMMC’s Emergency Department staff in 2018 and transferred to the Mother-Baby Unit at Women’s Hospital in 2019.
The DAISY Award is an international program that rewards and celebrates the extraordinary compassionate and skillful care given by nurses every day. Nomination forms are available throughout NMMC or at www.nmhs.net/daisy-award. For more information, call (662) 377-3431 or email daisyawards@nmhs.net.