Registered nurse Annie Harp of Inpatient Hospice recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s DAISY Award for May.
A Saltillo resident, Harp graduated from Rossville Christian Academy in Rossville, Tenn., in 1999. She earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in May 2017. She is certified in tuberculosis testing and Basic Life Support, and is currently completing requirements to become a Certified Hospice and Palliative Care Nurse.
Harp worked as a registered nurse in the Acute Resource Float Pool from August 2017-December 2018, when she transferred to her current position.
Tyler Allen, a certified licensed practical nurse, has been selected by his peers as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Employee of the Month.
A 2008 graduate of Booneville High School, Allen completed his LPN training at Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2018 and soon after joined the Baldwyn Nursing Facility staff.
Allen was nominated by his coworkers for always being willing to pitch in and help others. He also brought pizza and gifts for all the mothers who were working at the nursing home on Mother’s Day.
Janee’ Routh Steele, D.O., has joined West Point Medical Clinic and Urgent Care.
A native of Baton Rouge, La., Steele earned her bachelor’s degree in biology with a minor in political science from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge in 2006. She completed her master’s degree in biomedical science in 2011 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. She earned her medical degree from William Carey College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg in 2015.
After one year with East Central Health Network in Meridian, Steele completed her family medicine residency at North Mississippi Medical Center in June.
She is a board-certified family physician and a member of the American Medical Association, American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians, American Osteopathic Association and American Association of Family Physicians.
Dr. Steele joins Drs. Keith Box, John Browning, Ned Miller, Ronald Powell and Gerald Turner at the clinic.
Unit coordinator Teresa Ballard of 5 West recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award for June.
She received a certificate, a BEE Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a cake. Ballard also received the BEE Award in August 2017.
An Algoma resident, Ballard joined the NMMC staff in 2000.
She was nominated by a coworker for assisting the family of a hospice patient who passed away. The family spoke very little English and needed help finding a funeral home.
Interventional cardiologist Michael Boler Jr., D.O., has joined Cardiology Associates of North Mississippi.
Boler earned a bachelor’s degree in biology in 2006 from Mississippi State University, where he graduated cum laude and played on the varsity basketball team. He taught biology and chemistry at Lewisburg High School in Olive Branch for a year before starting medical school.
He earned his medical degree from DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine in Harrogate, Tenn., in 2011, and was inducted into the Sigma Sigma Phi Honor Society. He completed a residency in internal medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson in 2014, where he won the Spirit of the Program Award. He worked as a hospitalist with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson for a year before fellowship training.
Boler completed a fellowship in cardiology in 2018 at UMMC, where he served as chief fellow. This July he completed a fellowship in interventional cardiology at UMMC.
He is a member of the American College of Cardiology, American College of Physicians and American Osteopathic Association.
Stephanie Hampton Young of Food and Nutrition Services has been selected by her peers as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Employee of the Month.
A 1997 graduate of Tupelo High School, Young joined the North Mississippi Health Services staff 13 years ago. She transferred to Baldwyn Nursing Facility six years ago and was promoted to the Senior Lead position in Food and Nutrition Services in 2017.
Niles McNeel and Joel Clements have joined Renasant Bank’s Community Board in Starkville.
McNeel is a graduate of Mississippi State University College of Business and Industry, and the University of Mississippi where he obtained his Juris Doctor degree in 1972. He has served on the board of dDirectors for both the Mississippi State University Alumni Association and Alumni Foundation, and has served in the U.S. Army as a 1st Lieutenant. He was selected as a Law Clerk with the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals for Judge J.P. Coleman, and was elected District Attorney in the Fifth Circuit Court District of Mississippi. McNeel has also served on the Renasant Bank Corporate board from 1999 to 2019.
Clements is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking. He has over 40 years of banking experience. Clements has served as a board member for Mississippi State University Foundation, Mississippi Prison Industries Corporation, and Chairman of the Board for Mississippi Bankers’ Association. He is a member of Bulldog Club, M-Club Alumni Association, American Institute of CPA’s and Mississippi Society of CPA’s Mississippi Bankers Association.