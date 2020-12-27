• North Mississippi Medical Center has presented Marie Dillard, an Environmental Services technician, with the most recent BEE (Beyond Exceptional Expectations) Award.
“This lady has been a Godsend to us,” wrote the patient who nominated Dillard for the award. “She went out and bought my husband some clothes and some food. It was something that will never be forgotten. (Her) kindness and caring was so appreciated.”
Dillard joined the NMMC staff five years ago. She worked in the Food and Nutrition Department • serving at the main hospital, Women’s Hospital, Baldwyn Nursing Facility, Behavioral Health Center and Central Kitchen – for two years before transferring to Environmental Services.
BEE winners receive a certificate, a BEE Award pin, a bouquet donated by Bishop’s Flower Shop and a cake. The BEE Award is given to a deserving caregiver each month at NMMC.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has presented Anna Walker, unit coordinator and nursing assistant with the Bariatric Center, with the most recent BEE Award.
Walker had a patient who was the sole caregiver for her adult son with severe autism and schizophrenia. The patient had no family to place her son with, so he stayed with her in the hospital and her pastor’s wife assisted with his care. When the pastor’s wife left town for the weekend, Walker volunteered to stay with the patient and take care of the patient’s son. “She showed her loving and caring heart by offering her exceptional skills to care for someone she didn’t even know,” wrote the registered nurse who nominated Walker.
An Aberdeen resident, Walker joined the NMMC staff in 2015 working on 4 West. She transferred to the Bariatric Center shortly thereafter.
• North Mississippi Medical Center has awarded its most recent DAISY Award to registered nurse Kendall Petty of 4 Central.
Petty was nominated by a family member of a patient who was admitted in December 2019 with Stage IV pancreatic cancer. “During that first hospitalization, our path crossed with Kendall. From the moment she entered our room, she put us at ease. She made (my stepfather’s) situation seem like the most important situation on the unit,” the family member wrote. “We know that she had no doubt seen much worse, and at that very time she was actively caring for others in their final days when (his) cancer journey was just beginning, but she made us feel like her world had stopped as much as ours had. She made us feel like (his) cancer mattered. She made us feel like our cancer was the only cancer on her mind. To put aside what has become routine and to show a hurting family that your heart is capable of breaking right alongside theirs is not a learned occupational skill. It’s a God-given quality and it’s a rare gift that Kendall so impressively exhibits.”
The patient was hospitalized multiple times during his three-month battle with cancer. “Kendall gave us the gift of making her time with us seem like it was her greatest privilege to care for not only (my stepfather) but us too,” the nomination said. Even when the patient was not in the hospital, Petty checked on the family. “She would encourage our hearts to keep fighting, and she would sincerely grieve with us when we knew the heartbreaking direction we were heading,” his stepdaughter wrote.
Although he was not her patient, Petty spent time with the family when he was moved to Hospice care. “Kendall was there as (he) took his final breaths,” she wrote. “She sat huddled next to (his) bedside, hand-in-hand with our family as we prayed (him) into eternity. She shared her favorite memories and listened intently as we shared ours. Kendall was there for one of the hardest and most sacred moments of our lives. She was there.”
A native of the Fairview community of Itawamba County, Petty graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School is 2013. She earned an associate degree from Itawamba Community College in 2015 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2018. She joined NMMC’s 4 Central staff in 2018 and now serves as a charge nurse. On her unit, she administers chemotherapy and performs plasma pheresis.
• Jerry Gravat, care coordinator with Case Management, recently received North Mississippi Medical Center’s BEE Award.
Gravat was nominated by a nurse whose patient was at the end of life and asking to go home. The patient was admitted to home hospice and was awaiting an ambulance ride home, but the nurse was advised that it would be several hours before they could transfer her. “The patient didn’t have several hours,” the nurse wrote. “Jerry was notified and understood the need and limited time.” Gravat went to the patient’s room and spoke with her husband, offering to go get an ambulance and drive the patient home himself. Ten minutes later, the patient was on her way home as she had requested.
A Houston resident, Gravat received his Emergency Medical Technician training through Itawamba Community College and joined the NMMC staff in 2015. He served as an EMT with Ambulance Services for two years while earning his bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Mississippi. He transferred to Case Management in 2017 and also received a BEE Award in August 2018.
• Richmond McCarty, D.O., physician at Saltillo Medical Clinic, was recently named a Diplomate of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine.
He is the first North Mississippi Health Services physician to achieve this certification.
Lifestyle medicine is the use of a whole food, plant-predominant dietary lifestyle, regular physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, avoidance of risky substances and positive social connection as a way to treat and reverse chronic disease.
Dr. McCarty has worked at Saltillo Medical Clinic since 2010. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and received his medical training from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences. He completed his internship at the Medical Center of Independence in Independence, Missouri, and then went on to serve three years as a flight surgeon in the United States Air Force. He was awarded the Air Force Commendation and Achievement Medal for his service. Dr. McCarty completed his residency training at North Mississippi Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Center.
• Lucas McElwain, M.D., palliative care physician at North Mississippi Medical Center, recently earned a certification as a hospice medical director.
Physicians who earn their Hospice Medical Director Certification have met rigorous standards for experience, knowledge and skills in hospice medicine, passed an examination and agreed to a code of professional conduct.
He is only the fourth physician in Mississippi with this designation, and the only one north of Jackson.
Dr. McElwain joined NMMC in 2016 and serves as medical director for NMMC inpatient and home hospice. He graduated summa cum laude from the University of Mississippi in Oxford with a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry. He received his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine, and completed a clinical fellowship in hospice and palliative care at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Medicine. He is board certified in internal medicine, geriatrics, hospice and palliative medicine.
• Mont Berry, M.D., was recently elected chairman of the North Mississippi Medical Center medical staff for 2021.
Dr. Berry is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otolaryngology Allergy. He began his practice in northeast Mississippi upon joining ENT Physicians of North Mississippi in 1998. He specializes in the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with ear, nose and throat disorders and allergy problems, with a special interest in laryngeal and voice disorders.
He is a graduate of Millsaps College where he received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry and was a four-year letterman and captain of the basketball team. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine where he was awarded the Mississippi-Louisiana Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Otolaryngology. He also served as National Student Trustee for the Christian Medical Dental Society. Dr. Berry completed his residency at Vanderbilt University where he was winner of the resident research competition for his work in laryngeal re-animation. He is a charter member of the Christian Society of Otolaryngology and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons.