BankPlus announced these recent promotions:
• Britni Rutherford to Vice President and Banking Center Manager.
A native of Shannon, Rutherford has been in the banking industry for 22 years, with seven of those being at BankPlus. She is the Banking Center Manager for the Tupelo Banking Center.
• Connie Rieves to First Vice President and Loan Officer.
Rieves has been in the banking industry for 26 years with seven of those being at BankPlus. Before working for BankPlus, Rieves worked at several financial institutions over the years in West Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Louisiana before finally settling in Tupelo 27 years ago. She joined BankPlus in 2015 as a Loan Officer and is a Private Banking Loan Officer.
• Paul Mize to Senior Vice President and Loan Officer.
A graduate of the University of Mississippi with a degree in Business Administration, Banking, and Finance, Mize has 16 years of experience in the banking industry as he worked for a regional bank in Tupelo for 10 years before joining BankPlus.
Currently, Mize is a commercial lender.
Mize also attended the Paul W. Barret, Jr., School of Banking and Southeastern School of Commercial Lending.
• Taylor Sanders to Senior Vice President and Loan Officer.
A Tupelo native, Sanders has been in the banking industry for 22 years. He has been with BankPlus since 2015 and is currently the Senior Vice President of Private Banking.
Sanders earned his Bachelor’s degree at the University of North Alabama and his MBA at Millsaps College. From There, he attended Florida State to become a Certified Financial Planner, as well as the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending at Vanderbilt University.
• Home furnishings and design source J. Britt Lighting & Interiors in Tupelo has been named one of Home Accents Today’s Retail Stars for 2022 by editors of the premier trade magazine for the home accents industry.
The Retail Stars list, sponsored by AmericasMart Atlanta and Las Vegas Market, publishes each year in Home Accents Today’s May issue. Members of the home furnishings industry are invited to suggest stores, and retailers are encouraged to submit information describing their businesses. This year’s list was compiled and narrowed down by Research Director Joanne Friedrick and the editors of Home Accents Today.
J. Britt Lighting & Interiors, owned by Britt Caldwell, is at 1993 McCullough Blvd.
The Retail Stars list, now in its 18th year, recognizes independent brick-and-mortar retailers of home accents – including furniture stores, home accessories boutique stores and interior design showrooms – that merchandise creatively, have a positive presence in their local communities and stand out from the competition.
• Renasant Bank recently announced that Jonathan Chenault was recently promoted to Assistant Vice President, Mobility Services Manager. He is located at the Renasant Technology Center.
Chenault graduated from Mississippi State University with a Bachelor's degree in Information Technology Services.
• Unit coordinator and certified nursing assistant Lea Palmer has been selected as Baldwyn Nursing Facility’s most recent Star of the Month.
Palmer joined Baldwyn Nursing Facility in 2019. She graduated from Tupelo High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Community College and Itawamba Community College.
• North Mississippi Medical Center recently presented the DAISY Award to Morgan Beasley Johnson of Women’s Hospital.
Johnson was nominated by a coworker for going above and beyond for a long-term maternity patient who spent several months hospitalized during her pregnancy. “Because she was at Women’s Hospital for so long, she lost the opportunity of celebrating her pregnancy with loved ones outside the hospital,” her coworker wrote. “Morgan organized a surprise baby shower at the hospital, with staff being invited to celebrate with her.”
A 2016 graduate of Mantachie High School, Johnson earned her associate degree in nursing from Itawamba Community College in 2019 and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Mississippi University for Women in 2020. She joined the NMMC staff on 6 South in 2019 and transferred to the Mother-Baby Unit at Women’s Hospital in March 2021. She recently transitioned to the Resource Pool at Women’s Hospital.
• North Mississippi Medical Clinics recently named registered nurse April Faulkner Hathcock of Pulmonary Consultants as Star of the Month.
Hathcock joined the North Mississippi Health Services family in 2008 as a nurse in the Critical Care Unit at North Mississippi Medical Center-Tupelo. She transferred to Pulmonary Consultants in Tupelo in June 2017.
Hathcock graduated from Smithville High School. She attended Itawamba Community College before earning her nursing degree from Mississippi University for Women in 2008.
Her co-workers describe her as a team player, a passionate advocate for patients and a bubbly, fun, precious soul who lightens the loads of those around her.